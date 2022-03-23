What's new

Putin wants 'unfriendly' countries to pay for Russian gas in roubles

313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
11,043
43
22,975
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
March 23 (Reuters) - Russia will seek payment in roubles for gas sales from “unfriendly” countries, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, sending European gas prices soaring on concerns the move would exacerbate the region’s energy crunch.

European countries' dependence on Russian gas and other exports has been thrown into the spotlight since Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent imposition of Western sanctions aimed at isolating Russia economically.


"Russia will continue, of course, to supply natural gas in accordance with volumes and prices ... fixed in previously concluded contracts," Putin said at a televised meeting with top government ministers.

"The changes will only affect the currency of payment, which will be changed to Russian roubles," he said.

Russian gas accounts for some 40% of Europe's total consumption and EU gas imports from Russia have fluctuated between 200 million to 800 million euros ($880 million) a day so far this year. The possibility a change of currency could throw that trade into disarray sent some European and British wholesale gas prices up around 15-20% on Wednesday.


The Russian rouble briefly leapt to a three-week high past 95 against the dollar before settling close to 100 after the shock announcement.

Putin said the government and central bank had one week to come up with a solution on how to move these operations into the Russian currency and that gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) would be ordered to make the corresponding changes to gas contracts.

With major banks reluctant to trade in Russian assets, some big Russian gas buyers in the European Union were not immediately able to clarify how they might pay for gas going forward.


"At the moment, we do not yet wish to comment. We will be in touch once we have formed an opinion," said a spokesman at Germany's Uniper.

Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" to disarm and "denazify" its neighbour. Ukraine and Western allies call this a baseless pretext for a war of choice that has raised fears of wider conflict in Europe.

A BREACH OF RULES

According to Gazprom, 58% of its sales of natural gas to Europe and other countries as of Jan. 27 were settled in euros. U.S. dollars accounted for about 39% of gross sales and sterling around 3%.

The European Commission has said it plans to cut EU dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end its reliance on Russian supplies of the fuel "well before 2030".

But unlike the United States and Britain, EU states have not agreed to sanction Russia's energy sector, given their dependency.

The Commission, the 27-country EU's executive, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

There are questions over whether Russia's decision constitutes a breach of contract rules.

"This would constitute a breach to payment rules included in the current contracts," said a senior Polish government source, adding that Poland has no intention of signing new contracts with Gazprom after their current long-term agreement expires at the end of this year.

Russia drew up a list of "unfriendly" countries, which corresponds to those that imposed sanctions. Among other things, deals with companies and individuals from those countries have to be approved by a government commission.

The list of countries includes the United States, European Union member states, Britain, Japan, Canada, Norway, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland and Ukraine.

Some of these countries, including the United States and Norway, do not purchase Russian gas.

www.reuters.com

Putin wants 'unfriendly' countries to pay for Russian gas in roubles

Russia will seek payment in roubles for gas sales from “unfriendly” countries, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, sending European gas prices soaring on concerns the move would exacerbate the region’s energy crunch.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
5,022
22
13,034
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
The President of Germany announced that Russian gas and oil purchases will stop. Other European countries will probably follow Germany. This situation may increase the bargaining opportunity of other countries that import natural gas from Russia.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
11,043
43
22,975
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
dBSPL said:
The President of Germany announced that Russian gas and oil purchases will stop. Other European countries will probably follow Germany. This situation may increase the bargaining opportunity of other countries that import natural gas from Russia.
Click to expand...

Do you mean the Qatari deal? Thats a long term thing, in the short term they'll still need Russian gas.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Russian Gazprom Signs A Massive Natural Gas Deal With China, potentially its biggest-ever natural gas supply deal with China
Replies
12
Views
576
Sainthood 101
Sainthood 101
beijingwalker
Putin outsmarts EU as new China gas deal to pump 'same amount' as banned German pipeline，worsens Europe's gas crisis
Replies
7
Views
666
Apollon
Apollon
beijingwalker
Europe Faces Harsh Reality of Finding Russian Gas Irreplaceable
Replies
0
Views
240
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
B
UK facing ‘economic collapse’ after imposing crippling Russian sanctions, warns Tory MP
Replies
2
Views
216
8888888888888
8
beijingwalker
Germany Says It Won't Stop Buying Russian Energy Despite Moscow’s War in Ukraine
2
Replies
26
Views
665
gambit
gambit

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom