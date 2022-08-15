What's new

Putin Vows to Expand Partnership With North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

bloomberg.com


Jeong-Ho Lee

1 minute


  • Putin ready to expand relations with Pyongyang, KCNA says
  • The move may complicate Biden’s push to isolate North Korea


15 August 2022 at 1:08 pm AEST
1571381D
CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY CO LTD
Private Company

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to expand relations with North Korea, reaching out to his neighbor as the Kremlin scours the globe for weapons for its war in Ukraine.
Putin sent a congratulatory message to North Korea for its Liberation Day holiday on Monday marking the end of Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula. Although Putin regularly sends messages on the anniversary, this is the first one to be reported in North Korea’s state media since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

The message said the two countries “would continue to expand the comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations with common efforts,” the official Korean Central News Agency reported. In last year’s message, Putin highlighted World War II cooperation between the Soviet Union and Korean fighters, using similar language to say cooperation would contribute to security.

North Korea, which has a rail link with Russia, has backed Putin’s invasion. It’s one of the few countries to have recognized the independence of the Kremlin-controlled people’s republics Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine. North Korea also has been stockpiling artillery for decades, leading some analysts to speculate that it could be a source of armaments for Putin.

Russia’s ambassador to Pyongyang said North Korea may be willing to send its workers to the two Russian-controlled breakaway areas in Ukraine, NK News reported last month. North Korea for years has sent its workers to Russia and China, where they earn hard currency desperately needed by Pyongyang.

The US push to isolate Russia over Putin’s war in Ukraine, coupled with increasing animosity toward China, has allowed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to strengthen his nuclear deterrent without fear of facing more sanctions at the UN Security Council. There’s almost no chance Russia or China, which have veto power at the council, would support any measures against North Korea as they did in 2017 following a series of weapons tests that prompted former President Donald Trump to warn of “fire and fury.”
China and Russia in late May vetoed a UN Security Council resolution drafted by the US to ratchet up sanctions on North Korea for its ballistic missile tests this year.

— With assistance by Heesu Lee
 
STREANH said:
I wouldn't be surprised if we see NK soldiers soon in Eastern Ukraine.
Yes very possible Russia runs out of soldiers, they die like flies in Ukraine. Those poor souls will come from North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, etc. all fanatics hate the West the most. I don’t think Ccp will send the PLA despite all anti West rhetoric.
Putin pays good. 220k rubble per month, plus 250k one time on top. Should they die in Ukraine those families receive 80k euros one time. They can buy a Mercedes or BMW.

www.bz-berlin.de

Putin lockt junge Soldaten mit Mega-Sold

Putins Krieg verläuft nicht wie erhofft – die Meldungen über riesige Truppenverluste und schlechte Motivation der russischen Truppen häufen sich. Tatsächlich erzielt Putins Offensive im Osten der Ukraine zwar Geländegewinne – aber zu riesigen menschlichen und materiellen Kosten.
www.bz-berlin.de www.bz-berlin.de
 

