Putin Vows to Expand Partnership With North Korea’s Kim Jong Un​

STREANH said: I wouldn't be surprised if we see NK soldiers soon in Eastern Ukraine. Click to expand...

Putin lockt junge Soldaten mit Mega-Sold Putins Krieg verläuft nicht wie erhofft – die Meldungen über riesige Truppenverluste und schlechte Motivation der russischen Truppen häufen sich. Tatsächlich erzielt Putins Offensive im Osten der Ukraine zwar Geländegewinne – aber zu riesigen menschlichen und materiellen Kosten.

Yes very possible Russia runs out of soldiers, they die like flies in Ukraine. Those poor souls will come from North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, etc. all fanatics hate the West the most. I don’t think Ccp will send the PLA despite all anti West rhetoric.Putin pays good. 220k rubble per month, plus 250k one time on top. Should they die in Ukraine those families receive 80k euros one time. They can buy a Mercedes or BMW.