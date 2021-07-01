What's new

Putin vows support for Belarus amid external attempts to rock the boat

PeaceGen

PeaceGen

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
3,627
0
285
Country
Netherlands
Location
Netherlands
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom