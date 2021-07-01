Putin vows support for Belarus amid external attempts to rock the boat
Local : 2021-07-01(Thursday) 12:38:25
Found via nicer.app/news
yeah, the EU and NATO have expanded too far East even, in my opinion.
we should leave Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia and the west-Ukranians free to re-align themselves with the Russians.
|Vladimir Putin vowed that Russia would further support its "Belarusian friends in countering sanctions-related restrictions, recently imposed by the EU"
Local : 2021-07-01(Thursday) 12:38:25
Found via nicer.app/news
yeah, the EU and NATO have expanded too far East even, in my opinion.
we should leave Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia and the west-Ukranians free to re-align themselves with the Russians.