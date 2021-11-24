What's new

Putin to brief China's Xi on Russia-NATO talks, Kremlin says

Putin to brief China's Xi on Russia-NATO talks, Kremlin says
By Reuters • Updated: 19/01/2022 - 11:05



MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin will brief his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Moscow’s talks with NATO when he travels to Beijing next month, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Putin is set to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 4. Russia and China have moved closer together as both have come under increasing pressure from the West – Moscow over its military build-up near Ukraine and Beijing over trade and human rights.

Russia-China must have a united front against these Western aggressors. Help each other where needed. Economic, financial, technological, military spheres.
 
I am convinced that Putin has grabbed nato and u.s. by their gonads, u.s. its too afraid to boots on ukrainian grounds and wants to see european boots on ukrainian ground, while europe is far too dependent on Russian oil and gas to put boots on ukrainian ground and will be further discouraged by China asserting its corporate influence on european governments. at best, they'll put on some piddly little "sanctions", label it "severe" with a picture of ol sleepy joe biden making a frowny face with a tongue sticking out.

could ukraine's days on tht map be numbered?
 
