Putin set to recognize Donbass – Kremlin

21 Feb, 2022 18:08

Moscow will declare the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics to be sovereign states, officials have confirmed
By Jonny Tickle and Gabriel Gavin

6213dae920302708ec53a869.jpg


Russian President Vladimir Putin has told foreign leaders that Moscow is likely to officially recognize the sovereignty of the the two breakaway regions in Ukraine's war-torn east.

In a statement released on Monday, the Kremlin revealed that Putin had notified French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that he intends to sign a decree recognizing the Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) People’s Republics “in the near future.” According to officials, both Macron and Scholz “expressed their disappointment with this development.”

In a statement issued earlier the same day, the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, urged the Kremlin not to make the decision, arguing it could be a precursor to the DPR and LPR being “annexed” by Russia. “If there is annexation there will be sanctions, and if there is recognition I will put the sanctions on the table and the ministers will decide,” he said.

Macron will now host an emergency security meeting in response to the Kremlin's announcement, Reuters reported moments after it was communicated.

The move follows requests on Monday from Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, the leaders of the DPR and LPR, calling for Moscow's backing. Putin chaired a televised meeting of the Russian Security Council to consider the request, in which he was urged by top officials to grant both regions recognition.

The two republics split from Kiev's control in 2014, following the events of the Maidan, when violent street protests toppled the democratically elected government in Ukraine. This led to the Donbass war, which was formally ended in September 2014 by the Minsk Protocol, but has simmered since in a semi-frozen state.

According to the deal signed in Minsk, and a second follow-up text in 2015, Ukraine was required to decentralize its government and give a special status to Donetsk and Lugansk. Much to Moscow’s frustration, Kiev has failed to implement this part of the agreement.

Despite repeated requests from the Donbass republics to recognize the two regions as independent, Putin had, until now, refused to do so. Instead, Moscow had continued to pressure Ukraine to adhere to its commitments signed in Minsk.

The Russian president’s decision to declare the independence of the DPR and LPR comes as tensions remain high on the border with Ukraine. Russia stands accused of placing more than 100,000 troops on the frontier, with some Western officials alleging that it plans to invade its western neighbor. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied these suggestions.

Last week, lawmakers in Russia’s State Duma backed a motion calling on the Kremlin to recognize the sovereignty of the DPR and LPR. The proposal, introduced by the Communist Party, was supported by 351 MPs, with just 16 legislators opposing the move

https://www.rt.com/russia/550139-russia-recognizes-independence-donbass/

Thank you President Putin.
 
If Ukraine starts the military op after this it will be the repeat of Georgian war. There wont be much military support from her western allies as well. Still there is chance to avert the war. Eu will look for alternative routes to compensate the gas leverage of Russia gradually through time with a possible Iran peace deal, Azerbaijan and lng shipments. Russia will sell more to China but still will sell Eu. Eu will be more hesitant to apply economic measures against Russia as a major partner. If war starts both Ukraine and Russia has much to loose.
 
If Ukraine starts the military op after this it will be the repeat of Georgian war. There wont be much military support from her western allies as well. Still there is chance to avert the war. Eu will look for alternative routes to compensate the gas leverage of Russia gradually through time with a possible Iran peace deal, Azerbaijan and lng shipments. Russia will sell more to China but still will sell Eu. Eu will be more hesitant to apply economic measures against Russia as a major partner. If war starts both Ukraine and Russia has much to loose.
USA is only good in torturing prisoners. USA stand no chance against Russia. That's why there would be no major conflict, probably and hopefully no conflict at all.
 
USA is only good in torturing prisoners. USA stand no chance against Russia. That's why there would be no major conflict, probably and hopefully no conflict at all.
Only reason this coward man has invaded weakUkraine areas was they were not part of nato yet. It has nothing to do with USA weakness on Ukraine
 
Only reason this coward man has invaded weakUkraine areas was they were not part of nato yet. It has nothing to do with USA weakness on Ukraine
USA just lost war against Afghanistan. You can brag as much as you want how strong USA is but your bragging won't change anything.

Anyway USA is going to impose sanctions so we will see how Russia will cope with new rounds of sanctions. Russia coped very well with many rounds of US sanctions imposed after 2014.
 
If Ukraine starts the military op after this it will be the repeat of Georgian war. There wont be much military support from her western allies as well. Still there is chance to avert the war. Eu will look for alternative routes to compensate the gas leverage of Russia gradually through time with a possible Iran peace deal, Azerbaijan and lng shipments. Russia will sell more to China but still will sell Eu. Eu will be more hesitant to apply economic measures against Russia as a major partner. If war starts both Ukraine and Russia has much to loose.
It'll be just more sanctions to make sure Russian economy keeps eroding.
 
Putin has lost his mind. Russian backwardness at its finest. He’s completely out of touch with reality.

USA just lost war against Afghanistan. You can brag as much as you want how strong USA is but your bragging won't change anything.

Anyway USA is going to impose sanctions so we will see how Russia will cope with new rounds of sanctions. Russia coped very well with many rounds of US sanctions imposed after 2014.
2013 Russian GDP- $2.2T
2021 Russian GDP- $1.5T
 
Only reason this coward man has invaded weakUkraine areas was they were not part of nato yet. It has nothing to do with USA weakness on Ukraine
Putin had to do what was best for Russia. I would have done the same considering in the north NATO is already touching Russian border and looking at Ukraine's geography and size it would've been suicidal not to do anything by sitting back until Ukraine was part of NATO. US/EU/Ukraine bought this on themselves. Russia is just trying its best to prevent being surrounded on all sides by NATO -- we saw how they tried to use Georgia, thank God Russian's aren't anything like Pakistan.

I fully support his actions.
 
USA just lost war against Afghanistan. You can brag as much as you want how strong USA is but your bragging won't change anything.

Anyway USA is going to impose sanctions so we will see how Russia will cope with new rounds of sanctions. Russia coped very well with many rounds of US sanctions imposed after 2014.
What was the urgency of usa staying in Afghanistan any longer for, they were not a threat to Americans. It was Afghanistan Army that lost the battle and war. When USA left. 2014 was lightly on Russia this time round Russia is going to be hit very hard
 
Putin had to do what was best for Russia. I would have done the same considering in the north NATO is already touching Russian border and looking at Ukraine's geography and size it would've been suicidal not to do anything by sitting back until Ukraine was part of NATO. US/EU/Ukraine bought this on themselves. Russia is just trying its best to prevent being surrounded on all sides by NATO -- we saw how they tried to use Georgia, there not like Pakistan.

I fully support his actions.
The whole point of nato strategy’s in going to the east was to stop any future unnecessary wars by Russia like in Ukraine. Or aggression on others, putin has proven this any lots of places he has annexed. Nato being there stops idiots like putin starting wars
 
Putin has lost his mind. Russian backwardness at its finest. He’s completely out of touch with reality.



2013 Russian GDP- $2.2T
2021 Russian GDP- $1.5T
AFAIK Russian GDP in Roubles increased, but at the same time Rouble weakened against US Dollar. Both things are IMO good for Russia. Weaker Rouble promote exports and decrease imports.

Electricity production also increased.
 

