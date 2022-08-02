What's new

Putin says no one can win a nuclear war

Can USA win a nuclear war?

  • I dont know, my ignorance is not so daring like Putin

  • USA acts as they can win

  • I think Yes

  • I think No

BHAN85

BHAN85

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday there could be no winners in a nuclear war and no such war should ever be started.

The Kremlin leader made the comment in a letter to participants of a conference on the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT), more than five months into his war on Ukraine.

"We proceed from the fact that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed, and we stand for equal and indivisible security for all members of the world community," he said.
Putin says no one can win a nuclear war

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday there could be no winners in a nuclear war and no such war should ever be started.
Wishful thinking - Wikipedia

United States national missile defense - Wikipedia

I wonder how that guy can claim that.

Putin can know if Russia can win or not a nuclear war.
But he can't know if USA or China can win, because those capabilities are secret.
It's dangerous a so powerful country with leaders that can't see the limits of their ignorance.
 
Viet

Viet

A nuclear war will kill off the humanity. that’s not nothing new. Putin knows it if he starts a nuclear war against any country of the Nato, Russia will be killed off too. That will stop him. a pathological hooligan.
 
KAL-EL

KAL-EL

Only some of the usual sofa soldiers here would actually think a full-scale nuclear war could be flat out won.

That goes for any country
 
BHAN85

BHAN85

Viet said:
A nuclear war will kill off the humanity. that’s not nothing new. Putin knows it if he starts a nuclear war, Russia will be killed off too. That will stop him. a pathological hooligan.
He can't know if USA is able to stop every single ICBM launched against USA mainland.
He can't know if USA have a million underwater drones and SOSUS searching and following every Russian/Chinese SSBN.

And so on.

He knows what Russia can do.
He can't know what USA or China can do.

KAL-EL said:
Only some of the usual sofa soldiers here would actually think a full-scale nuclear war could be won.

That goes for any country
Only a ignorant can claim or deny something that is secret by definition. Putin doesnt know if USA can win a nuclear war, and you neither.

Just nobody knows, but the high rulers of main nuclear powers.
 
Viet

Viet

BHAN85 said:
He can't know if USA is able to stop every single ICBM launched against USA mainland.
He can't know if USA have a million underwater drones and SOSUS searching and following every Russian/Chinese SSBN.

And so on.

He knows what Russia can do.
He can't know what USA or China can do.


Only a ignorant can claim or deny something that is secret by definition.

Just nobody knows, but the high rulers of main nuclear powers.
Don’t talk of US nuclear weapons. France nuclear arsenal alone can kill off Russia. Putin is a dumb ex spy. He can blackmail others with gas and oil but not with nuclear weapons.
 
BHAN85

BHAN85

Viet said:
France nuclear arsenal alone can kill off Russia.
France/USA/UK/Chinese/Russian SSBN are invisible to enemies and can retaliate a nuclear attack.

They can be detected by the enemy? Can be stopped the SLBM? We dont know. But technology has advanced since cold war.
 

