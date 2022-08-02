LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday there could be no winners in a nuclear war and no such war should ever be started.
The Kremlin leader made the comment in a letter to participants of a conference on the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT), more than five months into his war on Ukraine.
"We proceed from the fact that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed, and we stand for equal and indivisible security for all members of the world community," he said.
Putin says no one can win a nuclear war
I wonder how that guy can claim that.
Putin can know if Russia can win or not a nuclear war.
But he can't know if USA or China can win, because those capabilities are secret.
It's dangerous a so powerful country with leaders that can't see the limits of their ignorance.