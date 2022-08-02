Putin says no one can win a nuclear war

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday there could be no winners in a nuclear war and no such war should ever be started.



The Kremlin leader made the comment in a letter to participants of a conference on the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT), more than five months into his war on Ukraine.



"We proceed from the fact that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed, and we stand for equal and indivisible security for all members of the world community," he said.