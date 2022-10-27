What's new

Putin says China's Xi is 'close friend', hails 'unprecedented' partnership with Beijing

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
50,407
-13
94,335
Country
China
Location
China

Putin says China's Xi is 'close friend', hails 'unprecedented' partnership with Beijing​

Reuters

MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia's relations with China were at an "unprecedented level" as he called China's President Xi Jinping a "close friend."

Moscow and Beijing signed a no-limits partnership just days before Russia launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine in February, and Russia has sought to forge closer political and economic ties with China in the face of Western sanctions.

www.reuters.com

Putin says China's Xi is 'close friend', hails 'unprecedented' partnership with Beijing

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia's relations with China were at an "unprecedented level" as he called China's President Xi Jinping a "close friend."
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
China and India abstained on a vote to condemn Russia's annexation of Ukraine's land just weeks after Putin acknowledged their concerns about the war
Replies
9
Views
335
truthseeker2010
T
ghazi52
Putin and Xi call for halt to NATO expansion, Kremlin says
Replies
3
Views
366
FairAndUnbiased
F
beijingwalker
Russia to Prioritize 'Strategic Partnership' With China, thanking China for its "balanced, unbiased position" on the conflict in Ukraine: Lavrov
Replies
0
Views
468
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Russia becomes China’s ‘junior partner’
Replies
0
Views
224
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
beijingwalker
Russia says its navy in joint patrols with China in Pacific
Replies
0
Views
272
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom