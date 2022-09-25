What's new

Putin replaces deputy defence chief with ‘butcher of Mariupol’ Mikhail Mizintsev

Vladimir Putin fires deputy defence chief amid supply failures

Dmitry Bulgakov will reportedly be replaced by Mikhail Mizintsev
Russian president Vladimir Putin has reportedly fired Dmitry Bulgakov, the general responsible for managing the Russian military’s faltering logistics operations in Ukraine, and replaced him with Mikhail Mizintsev, known as “the butcher of Mariupol”.

The defence ministry said on Telegram on Saturday that general Bulgakov was “released” to transfer into a new role. He will reportedly be replaced
 

