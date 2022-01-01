Putin removes slowly Western International NGOs and human activisit from Russia

Battlion25
Russia orders closure of human rights group Memorial
Prosecutors accused Memorial International, the country's oldest human rights NGO, of distorting history while investigating crimes committed under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.
Russia's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the closure of Memorial International, one of the country's most prominent NGOs.
The organization faced charges under the Russia's controversial NGO laws, which demands groups which are funded from abroad to clearly mark all their material as issued by "a foreign agent."
Opposition groups, however, believe Memorial prompted the ire of the government by gathering information on millions killed by the state under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.
Dozens of people gathered in freezing temperatures to support Memorial in front of the Supreme Court building in Moscow. Supporters chanted "Shame!" when hearing the verdict. The NGO tweeted images of police carrying away a protester.
Putin boasts about dwindling number of ‘foreign agent’ NGOs in Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin last week noted that non-profits blacklisted on the government’s foreign agent list are turning down funding from abroad and that, as a result, their numbers are shrinking.
Russian President Vladimir Putin last week noted that non-profits blacklisted on the government’s foreign agent list are turning down funding from abroad and that, as a result, their numbers are shrinking.
The initial foreign agent legislation, brought into force when Putin faced unprecedented nationwide street protests that he blamed on foreign influences, targets non-profits that receive even small amounts of funding from outside the country.
