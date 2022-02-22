Putin reaps fruit US sowed-----abusedly defining the word of "genocide"

Putin sent "peacekeeping force" to eastern Ukraine in the name of preventing Ukraine “genocide” in the region. The pretext of "genocide" is such a backfire for US. Two years ago it was US who accused China of genocide in Xinjiang, even though without any solid proof. Now Russia stole US invention of the new definition of genocide. What the US is gonna say? Asks Russia for proof? If so it will be pretty easy work for Russia. Just copy US next invention-----hiring actresses. Those actresses can make a video in which they will tell the world horrible stories they experienced in Ukraine.



US opened a pandora's box. The world will become a more dangerous place. Because "genocide" is the crime serious enough to start a war. Once it is abusedly used, more wars will happen. US is the only one we should blame.