Putin, Pashinyan discuss Nagorno-Karabakh during phone call, says Kremlin
Local : 2021-06-24(Thursday) 16:47:38
i hope they can avoid further conflict..
|During an exchange of opinions on Nagorno-Karabakh, they stressed the importance of steady implementation of agreements between leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan dated November 9, 2020, and January 11 of this year
