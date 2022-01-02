Putin outsmarts EU as new China gas deal to pump 'same amount' as banned German pipeline，worsens Europe's gas crisis

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin is reportedly in the final stages of making a deal with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on building a new pipeline that could further worsen Europe's gas crisis.

