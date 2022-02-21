What's new

Putin orders Russian military to Donbass Republics as peacekeepers

Putin orders Russian military to Donbass Republics as peacekeepers

The president has signed a decree outlining roadmap for cooperation between Russia and the republics recognised by Ukraine as its own territory

Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially recognized Donetsk and Lugansk republics as independent states and ordered the Russian military to “secure the peace” in the two former regions of eastern Ukraine.

The Russian president officially signed the decree recognizing the independence of two breakaway regions on Monday. He has instructed the Russian Defense Ministry to send peacekeepers into the Donbass, while telling the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to establish diplomatic relations with both Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

https://www.rt.com/russia/550177-putin-decree-military-donbass/

Good.
 

