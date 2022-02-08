What's new

Putin meets Macron in Moscow but keeps him away with a long table

Dai Toruko

Dai Toruko

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Moscow amid mounting tensions over Ukraine. The two sat at separate ends of a long oval table which is seen as a symbol of the standoff between the two leaders.
 
dBSPL

dBSPL

Just yesterday, Putin publicly threatened Europe with a nuclear war. The most threatening statements of recent years took place. And here is how the French president, who went to the country, set foot in Russia
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1490776950914400261

All of Putin's body language and diplomatic practices throughout this visit were designed to show Russia's disregard for France's leadership role, and Russia's distance from them. Macron's peace initiative with the French leadership seems to have ended in a fiasco for the time being. On French social media, Macron's diplomatic humiliation has become heavily humorous. Things are not going well for France either in eastern Europe or in sub-Saharan Africa.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1490792897599488002

This long table thing got a lot of attention (Putin posed arm-in-arm with the Chinese president last week), but I think Putin showed the real diplomatic rudeness at his last press conference. It's uncommon for a head of state to leave the other behind like this. But Russian diplomacy is used to doing this often.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1490811005584166919

At the last press conference, he said exactly this to the French journalist: Do you want war between France and Russia?
 
graphican

graphican

May be Macron is kept away because of stinking breath. His brain stinks too and he often vomits hatred against minorities within his own country.
 
SilentEagle

SilentEagle

I felt sad for Macron nobody was there to receive him at the airport

They don’t take shower over there they just use wet wipes

Damn it’s even a worse humiliation then i thought before
 
dBSPL

dBSPL

Macron's body language shows that he is very stressed. Putin has a more relaxed stance.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1490769946909020165

Macron is waiting for at least a handshake - a photo moment - but in vain

Putin doesn't move, he doesn't leave the fort
Even stopping the others and saying to Macron: Sit down please (Don't come!)
 
SilentEagle

SilentEagle

I don't understand this behavior against Macron. If it was Boris it would be logical since they are arming Ukraine etc but the policy of France is closer to Germany when it comes to Russia. It doesn't make sense.

Anyway it doesnt look too good it seems Russia had enough from the provocations and is not interested in dialogue anymore.
 
Valar.

Valar.

Just few weeks ago, Putin met Iranian President Raisi in a similar fashion. Nothing out of ordinary. It's just necessary covid protocols.
4031748.jpg
 
SilentEagle

SilentEagle

Raisi looked like a clown in front of Putin worse then Macron. Russia doesn't give a damn about Iran
 
HttpError

HttpError

Maybe Macrony wanted to bear Hug the Bear?
 
O

Oom

Putin only respects strength. The french don’t scare the Russians and that’s why they aren’t respected in Moscow.

Oil prices are high, and expected to remain elevated, gas supplies are crunched and it’s prices will remain high in the foreseeable future.

Russian coffers are full. They don’t give a damn about west sanctions in case they invade Ukraine. Russian energy sector is too big to sanction unless those western leaders can politically stomach 200 dollar a barrel oil prices and blackouts, inflation is a major concern already. China will most certainly not comply with such sanctions. Russia isn’t Iran.
 

