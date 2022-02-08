Putin meets Macron in Moscow but keeps him away with a long table

Just yesterday, Putin publicly threatened Europe with a nuclear war. The most threatening statements of recent years took place. And here is how the French president, who went to the country, set foot in RussiaAll of Putin's body language and diplomatic practices throughout this visit were designed to show Russia's disregard for France's leadership role, and Russia's distance from them. Macron's peace initiative with the French leadership seems to have ended in a fiasco for the time being. On French social media, Macron's diplomatic humiliation has become heavily humorous. Things are not going well for France either in eastern Europe or in sub-Saharan Africa.This long table thing got a lot of attention (Putin posed arm-in-arm with the Chinese president last week), but I think Putin showed the real diplomatic rudeness at his last press conference. It's uncommon for a head of state to leave the other behind like this. But Russian diplomacy is used to doing this often.At the last press conference, he said exactly this to the French journalist: Do you want war between France and Russia?