Putin makes Olympics prediction in new year message to Xi Russian president Vladimir Putin has addressed Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a new year message reaffirming his intention to be at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics

In a telegram issued to numerous world leaders, the Kremlin said Russia and China haddespite theof the pandemic.The announcement reflected onas a result of a political dialogue between the countries based on long-held scientific and technical links and joint innovation.which forbid government officials and representatives from attending major events.That rule can be dropped, though, if a head of state of a host country of an event has issued an invitation to attend.While countries including the US and the UK are carrying out a diplomatic boycott of the Games,When it was initially announced in September that Putin wouldattend the Games, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the hope was for an in-person summit between the leaders.The latest Kremlin announcement noted that the countries have addressed key regional and international issues together. It also said that a year of co-operation in physial culture and sport between Russia and ChinaThe White House confirmed in early December that it would not be sending officials to the Games in a stand againstThe Biden administration has made clear its opposition to alleged human rights abuses in China that are widely thought to include the detainment of around a million Uyghur Muslims. Putin addressed Biden in his messages to leaders, saying he isthat the countries "can move forward and establish an effective Russian-American dialogue based on mutual respect and consideration of each other’s national interests."