Putin launches nuclear war drills

19 Feb, 2022
Putin launches nuclear war drills

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko watch a training session on the management of the armed forces of the Russian Federation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin launched strategic drills on Saturday, and is following the exercises from the situation center in Moscow, along with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Putin launches nuclear war drills

Russia has launched a major military exercise with nuclear weapons amid tensions with NATO and the escalation in eastern Ukraine
Putin dirige maniobras militares con misiles balísticos y de crucero (VIDEOS)

Las maniobras tienen como objetivo poner a prueba la preparación de las fuerzas de disuasión estratégica y la fiabilidad del armamento.
I wonder why they censor the moment of SLBM Sineva take off from the sea, there is something secret in that?
 

