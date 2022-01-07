What's new

Putin, Kazakh leader discuss measures to quell unrest in Kazakhstan

Putin, Kazakh leader discuss measures to quell unrest in Kazakhstan
Reuters 08 Jan 2022

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin held a lengthy phone call with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in which the leaders exchanged their views on the measures being taken to quell unrest in Kazakhstan, the Kremlin said on Saturday.
Tokayev told Putin that the situation in Kazakhstan was stabilizing and thanked him for the deployment of a Russian-led military bloc to Kazakhstan to curb the worst violence the Central Asian country has witnessed since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Kazakh ex-leader in capital, urges support for government
The Kremlin added that Putin supported Tokayev's idea of holding a video conference in the coming days with allies from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which groups six former Soviet republics, to discuss measures to restore order in Kazakhstan.
Have they tried talking to the people to reach some sort of plan for reforms?
Or will they make the mistake we made in 71 and start a bloody civil war?
 
