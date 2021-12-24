What's new

Putin: Insulting Prophet Muhammad is not freedom of expression

xyx007

xyx007

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 27, 2017
2,733
5
4,135
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
www.trtworld.com

Putin: Insulting Prophet Muhammad is not freedom of expression


3 minutes

Fast News


During his annual press conference, Putin expressed the importance of artistic freedom without hindrance to religious freedom.

Putin said artistic freedom should not infringe on other freedoms.
Putin said artistic freedom should not infringe on other freedoms. (Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said insulting Prophet Muhammad does not count as freedom of expression.
Insults to the prophet are a "violation of religious freedom and the violation of the sacred feelings of people who profess Islam,", Putin said on Thursday during his annual news conference, Russian News Agency TASS reported.
Putin also criticised posting photos of Nazis on websites such as the one titled the Immortal Regiment dedicated to Russians that died in World War Two.
Putin said these acts give rise to extremist reprisals, citing as an example the attack on the editorial office of Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris after its publication of cartoons of the prophet.
READ MORE: Macron: I won't condemn caricatures of 'Prophet Muhammad'



While praising artistic freedom in general, Putin said it has its limits and it should not infringe on other freedoms.
Russia has evolved as a multi-ethnic and multi-confessional state, so Russians, he said, are used to respecting each other’s traditions.
In some other countries, this respect comes in short supply, Putin said.
READ MORE: Is Russia on the path to marginalising its Muslim population?

Source: TRT World
https://www.trtworld.com/asia/putin-insulting-prophet-muhammad-is-not-freedom-of-expression-52961
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
13,508
4
20,679
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Respect.

There is an urgent need to build bridges between Pakistan/Muslim world and orthodox Christian block of nations.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

SecularNationalist
Blasphemy against Islamic Prophet (PBUH) is not freedom of expression-Putin
2
Replies
23
Views
468
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom