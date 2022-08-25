What's new

Putin increase Russia's military size and capability to counter Anglo threat

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
23,394
-54
11,315
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1562827298780639234





@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal @Viet @Get Ya Wig Split @A.P. Richelieu @letsrock @PakFactor @RescueRanger @ZeGerman @zartosht @Paul2 @Corax @mike2000 is back @Broccoli @oberschlesier @MeFishToo @Gomig-21 @Foinikas @aziqbal @libertad @Akritas
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
The residents of Kherson region can now apply for Russian citizenship from home after Kiev government stopped paying them pension and salaries
Replies
0
Views
32
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Putin opposes Anglo Saxon world domination. Backs multi ethnic world model.
Replies
0
Views
234
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Russia rebuilds Donbas and Kherson which had been neglected by Kiev since 1991 resulting in loss of population by 20% up until 2022
Replies
0
Views
211
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Israel refuses to sell Iron Dome air defense missiles and Spike anti tank missiles to Ukraine
Replies
11
Views
232
Beny Karachun
Beny Karachun
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Russians reverse engineered AT4 rocket launchers and Switchblade drones captured in Ukraine
Replies
0
Views
97
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom