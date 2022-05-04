Putin has no choice left but war. Only war can keep Russia's birth rate afloat.

Because women are getting educated these days, working instead of popping out kids, Putin has no choice but war to keep Russia's birth rate afloat. Humans evolved in the past millions of years in war. Because every day in the world there is war since the dawn of humanity, humans have evolved physiologically to have high sexual activity and birth rate whenever there is war. Russia's population fell from an all time high of 150 million in 1991 to only 144 million in 2013, so Putin has no choice but war to keep Russia's birth rate afloat.