What's new

Putin has no choice left but war. Only war can keep Russia's birth rate afloat.

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
22,019
-48
10,284
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Because women are getting educated these days, working instead of popping out kids, Putin has no choice but war to keep Russia's birth rate afloat. Humans evolved in the past millions of years in war. Because every day in the world there is war since the dawn of humanity, humans have evolved physiologically to have high sexual activity and birth rate whenever there is war. Russia's population fell from an all time high of 150 million in 1991 to only 144 million in 2013, so Putin has no choice but war to keep Russia's birth rate afloat.


@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal
 
Last edited:
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
22,019
-48
10,284
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
AlbastiLeGrand said:
Meh, I mean….idk

How would the Russians know to….you know….boost production……after a war?
Click to expand...

When war starts, birth rate skyrockets. This is because of human physiological response to war due to millions of years of human evolution. Since 1950 there is no major war because of nuclear weapon.
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
10,032
157
19,324
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
1651664639736.png
 
R

Raja420

MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 24, 2022
46
-1
42
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
God controls birth rate not people. I've been trying to have more kids but God only set me up for two and no more are coming.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Tai Hai Chen
Why Russia needs war
2
Replies
15
Views
269
Viet
Viet
Tai Hai Chen
Opinion: The people of Kiev bear full responsibility of civil war in Ukraine
Replies
0
Views
113
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
If I were Biden I give 1,000 Tomahawks to bomb Moscow from Kiev
Replies
14
Views
373
Englishman
Englishman
Tai Hai Chen
Ukraine can't win and I'm not going to bet my money on the losing side
Replies
1
Views
129
Madni Bappa
Madni Bappa
Tai Hai Chen
Russians use cheap drones to deplete Ukraine's expensive MANPADS
Replies
1
Views
147
One_Nation
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom