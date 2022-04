Abdul Rehman Majeed said: Russian has a ragtag military with equipment, tactics and training all stuck in WW II era. Click to expand...

Brother, Russian Military is still a juggernaut. They haven't still unleashed their full capabilities in Ukraine.But you have to keep in mind that Russia is fighting the not just Ukraine but all of NATO. NATO continues to provide ISR capabalities and billions in equipment to Ukraine, but still Russians are advancing but in a slow pace.