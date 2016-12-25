What's new

Putin dumps Modi and supports Xi

HalfMoon

HalfMoon

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2018
2,776
-1
3,635
Country
India
Location
India
India is toast now

No more S-400s, AK-203s, Kamov Choppers

SU-30 MKIs, MIG-29s, T-90 tanks etc. will all die a painful death due to lack of spares.


apnews.com

Putin: Russia-China military alliance can't be ruled out

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday there is no need for a Russia-China military alliance now, but noted it could be forged in the future. Putin's statement signaled...
apnews.com apnews.com

Putin: Russia-China military alliance can’t be ruled out
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOVOctober 22, 2020 GMT



1 of 4
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks as he participates in the annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday there is no need for a Russia-China military alliance now, but noted it could be forged in the future.
Putin’s statement signaled deepening ties between Moscow and Beijing amid growing tensions in their relations with the United States. The Russian leader also made a strong call for extending the last remaining arms control pact between Moscow and Washington.
Asked during a video conference with international foreign policy experts Thursday whether a military union between Moscow and Beijing was possible, Putin replied that “we don’t need it, but, theoretically, it’s quite possible to imagine it.”
Russia and China have hailed their “strategic partnership,” but so far rejected any talk about the possibility of their forming a military alliance.
ADVERTISEMENT


Putin pointed to the war games that the armed forces of China and Russia held as a signal of the countries’ burgeoning military cooperation.
Putin also noted that Russia has shared sensitive military technologies that helped significantly boost China’s military potential, but didn’t mention any specifics, saying the information was sensitive.
“Without any doubt, our cooperation with China is bolstering the defense capability of China’s army,” he said, adding that the future could see even closer military ties between the two countries.
“The time will show how it will develop,” the Russian president said, adding that “we won’t exclude it.”
Russia has sought to develop stronger ties with China as its relations with the West sank to post-Cold War lows over Moscow’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea, accusations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and other rifts.
Putin on Thursday emphasized the importance of extending the New START treaty that expires in February, Russia’s last arms control pact with the United States.
Earlier this week, the United States and Russia signaled their readiness to accept compromises to salvage the New START treaty just two weeks ahead of the U.S. presidential election in which President Donald Trump faces a strong challenge from former Vice President Joe Biden, whose campaign has accused Trump of being soft on Russia.
New START was signed in 2010 by then-U.S. President Barack Obama and then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. The pact limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers, and envisages sweeping on-site inspections to verify compliance.
Russia had offered to extend the pact without any conditions, while the Trump administration initially insisted that it could only be renewed if China agreed to join. China has refused to consider the idea. The U.S. recently modified its stance and proposed a one-year extension of the treaty, but said it must be coupled with the imposition of a broader cap on nuclear warheads.
The Kremlin initially resisted Washington’s demand, but its position shifted this week with the Russian Foreign Ministry stating that Moscow can accept a freeze on warheads if the U.S. agrees to put forward no additional demands.
Putin didn’t address the issue of the freeze on warheads, but he emphasized the importance of salvaging New START.
“The question is whether to keep the existing treaty as it is, begin a detailed discussion and try to reach a compromise in a year or lose that treaty altogether, leaving ourselves, Russia and the United States, along with the rest of the world, without any agreement restricting an arms race,” he said. “I believe the second option is much worse.”
At the same time, he added that Russia “wasn’t clinging to the treaty” and will ensure its security without it. He pointed at Russia’s perceived edge in hypersonic weapons and indicated a readiness to include them in a future pact.
“If our partners decide that they don’t need it, well, so be it, we can’t stop them,” he said. “Russia’
Despite indications earlier this week that Russia and the U.S. were inching closer to a deal on New START, the top Russian negotiator said that “dramatic” differences still remain and strongly warned Washington against making new demands.
Sergei Ryabkov cautioned the U.S. against pressing its demand for more intrusive control verification measures like those that existed in the 1990s and aren’t envisaged by the New START. The diplomat argued that new control mechanisms could be discussed as part of a future deal, saying firmly that Russia will not accept the demand that amounts to “legitimate espionage.”
“If it doesn’t suit the U.S. for some reason, then there will be no deal,” Ryabkov was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying.
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 8, 2009
2,117
0
2,608
HalfMoon said:
India is toast now

No more S-400s, AK-203s, Kamov Choppers

SU-30 MKIs, MIG-29s, T-90 tanks etc. will all die a painful death due to lack of spares.


apnews.com

Putin: Russia-China military alliance can't be ruled out

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday there is no need for a Russia-China military alliance now, but noted it could be forged in the future. Putin's statement signaled...
apnews.com apnews.com

Putin: Russia-China military alliance can’t be ruled out
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOVOctober 22, 2020 GMT



1 of 4
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks as he participates in the annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday there is no need for a Russia-China military alliance now, but noted it could be forged in the future.
Putin’s statement signaled deepening ties between Moscow and Beijing amid growing tensions in their relations with the United States. The Russian leader also made a strong call for extending the last remaining arms control pact between Moscow and Washington.
Asked during a video conference with international foreign policy experts Thursday whether a military union between Moscow and Beijing was possible, Putin replied that “we don’t need it, but, theoretically, it’s quite possible to imagine it.”
Russia and China have hailed their “strategic partnership,” but so far rejected any talk about the possibility of their forming a military alliance.
ADVERTISEMENT


Putin pointed to the war games that the armed forces of China and Russia held as a signal of the countries’ burgeoning military cooperation.
Putin also noted that Russia has shared sensitive military technologies that helped significantly boost China’s military potential, but didn’t mention any specifics, saying the information was sensitive.
“Without any doubt, our cooperation with China is bolstering the defense capability of China’s army,” he said, adding that the future could see even closer military ties between the two countries.
“The time will show how it will develop,” the Russian president said, adding that “we won’t exclude it.”
Russia has sought to develop stronger ties with China as its relations with the West sank to post-Cold War lows over Moscow’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea, accusations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and other rifts.
Putin on Thursday emphasized the importance of extending the New START treaty that expires in February, Russia’s last arms control pact with the United States.
Earlier this week, the United States and Russia signaled their readiness to accept compromises to salvage the New START treaty just two weeks ahead of the U.S. presidential election in which President Donald Trump faces a strong challenge from former Vice President Joe Biden, whose campaign has accused Trump of being soft on Russia.
New START was signed in 2010 by then-U.S. President Barack Obama and then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. The pact limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers, and envisages sweeping on-site inspections to verify compliance.
Russia had offered to extend the pact without any conditions, while the Trump administration initially insisted that it could only be renewed if China agreed to join. China has refused to consider the idea. The U.S. recently modified its stance and proposed a one-year extension of the treaty, but said it must be coupled with the imposition of a broader cap on nuclear warheads.
The Kremlin initially resisted Washington’s demand, but its position shifted this week with the Russian Foreign Ministry stating that Moscow can accept a freeze on warheads if the U.S. agrees to put forward no additional demands.
Putin didn’t address the issue of the freeze on warheads, but he emphasized the importance of salvaging New START.
“The question is whether to keep the existing treaty as it is, begin a detailed discussion and try to reach a compromise in a year or lose that treaty altogether, leaving ourselves, Russia and the United States, along with the rest of the world, without any agreement restricting an arms race,” he said. “I believe the second option is much worse.”
At the same time, he added that Russia “wasn’t clinging to the treaty” and will ensure its security without it. He pointed at Russia’s perceived edge in hypersonic weapons and indicated a readiness to include them in a future pact.
“If our partners decide that they don’t need it, well, so be it, we can’t stop them,” he said. “Russia’
Despite indications earlier this week that Russia and the U.S. were inching closer to a deal on New START, the top Russian negotiator said that “dramatic” differences still remain and strongly warned Washington against making new demands.
Sergei Ryabkov cautioned the U.S. against pressing its demand for more intrusive control verification measures like those that existed in the 1990s and aren’t envisaged by the New START. The diplomat argued that new control mechanisms could be discussed as part of a future deal, saying firmly that Russia will not accept the demand that amounts to “legitimate espionage.”
“If it doesn’t suit the U.S. for some reason, then there will be no deal,” Ryabkov was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying.
Click to expand...

Russia sees the writing on the wall, that Trump will lose and Biden will declare Russia as no 1 threat, pushing Russia and China in alliance
 
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2018
2,776
-1
3,635
Country
India
Location
India
Dalit said:
As predicted. Logical move that is totally justifiable.
Click to expand...
Putin announced this even as Indian defence secretary was in Russia begging Putin to fast track military equipment.

Russia was angry that India was joining the Quad.

All indications are that Putin is cancelling the yearly summit with India. :chilli:


Amid border tensions with China, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar leaves for Moscow ahead of India-US meeting
India
Times Now Digital
Updated Oct 19, 2020 | 09:30 IST


According to the sources, the Defence Secretary's Russia visit is to sort out the minor irritants in various ongoing defence-related projects.


Defence Secretary | Photo Credit: PTI
New Delhi: Ahead of two-plus-two dialogue between India and the United States, Secretary of Defence Ajay Kumar on Monday left for Moscow to ensure the progress of new projects. According to the sources, the visit is to sort out the minor irritants in various ongoing projects.
About 60 to 70 per cent of the weapons the armed forces use is Russian. India still uses a lot of Russian weapons, including fighter aircraft like the Sukhoi-30, the MiG-29 and transport planes like the Il-76, Kilo-class conventional and Akula class nuclear submarines and the T-72 and T-90 tanks and BMP infantry combat vehicles.
Considering the border tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, they require huge amounts of spares and the possibility of easy access to them and also, their manufacture in India may be discussed, reports Times Now's Srinjoy Chowdhury.

Amid LAC standoff, 8th round of India-China talks this week, 1st since change of command at HQ 14 Corps
EAM Jaishankar and Chinese FM Wang Yi meet in Moscow amid fierce India-China border standoff near Ladakh
Russian President Vladimir Putin expected to visit India for bilateral summit in October, says MEA

Indian and Chinese armies have been locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh since mid-May. Both countries have since stepped up monitoring of their largely unsettled 3,488 km (2,167 miles) border.
It is to be noted Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit New Delhi later this year. The visit initially planned for mid-September has been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
India, US ready to sign BECA
India and the United States are ready to sign the BECA or Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geospatial Cooperation, the final "strategic" agreement that will lead to closer ties between the armed forces of the two countries.
An announcement will be made during the two-plus-two meeting on 26-27 October in New Delhi. Already the two countries have activated all the three foundational agreements with both using each other’s designated military facilities for refuelling and replenishment.
During the two-plus-two, US deputy secretary of state Stephen Beigun and US defence secretary Mark Esper will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as his National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

www.timesnownews.com

Amid border tensions with China, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar leaves for Moscow ahead of India-US meeting

According to the sources, the Defence Secretary's Russia visit is to sort out the minor irritants in various ongoing defence related projects.
www.timesnownews.com www.timesnownews.com
Dalit said:
As predicted. Logical move that is totally justifiable.
Click to expand...
Russia-China-Pakistan-North Korea-Turkiye-Iran are forming the anti US alliance.
 
Last edited:
N

nahtanbob

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 24, 2018
7,108
-34
2,340
Country
United States
Location
United States
maverick1977 said:
Russia sees the writing on the wall, that Trump will lose and Biden will declare Russia as no 1 threat, pushing Russia and China in alliance
Click to expand...
The headline speaks for itself
"Putin: Russia-China military alliance can’t be ruled out "

It looks more like a bargaining chip

A formal alliance between Russia and China will drive Europe into arms of USA
Why would China want that ?
 
The BrOkEn HeArT

The BrOkEn HeArT

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2015
2,757
-42
2,943
Country
India
Location
India
There is a mutual pact between India and Russia, that both will not use military against each other. If India is joining Quad, it not against Russia and Russia understand it. Russian and China corporation can't be against India bcz it doesn't make any sense for Russia. Russia and India relation is very deep and older than Russia-China relation. Both can't dump each other.
@LeGenD plz change the title and make it real.
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 8, 2009
2,117
0
2,608
nahtanbob said:
The headline speaks for itself
"Putin: Russia-China military alliance can’t be ruled out "

It looks more like a bargaining chip

A formal alliance between Russia and China will drive Europe into arms of USA
Why would China want that ?
Click to expand...
yes it is a bargaining chip, otherwise they would've announced yes its done...
 
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2018
2,776
-1
3,635
Country
India
Location
India
The BrOkEn HeArT said:
There is a mutual pact between India and Russia, that both will not use military against each other. If India is joining Quad, it not against Russia and Russia understand it. Russian and China corporation can't be against India bcz it doesn't make any sense for Russia. Russia and India relation is very deep and older than Russia-China relation. Both can't dump each other.
@LeGenD plz change the title and make it real.
Click to expand...
Wake up and smell coffee. This is 2020 not 1980. Russia is not USSR.
maverick1977 said:
Russia sees the writing on the wall, that Trump will lose and Biden will declare Russia as no 1 threat, pushing Russia and China in alliance
Click to expand...
nahtanbob said:
The headline speaks for itself
"Putin: Russia-China military alliance can’t be ruled out "

It looks more like a bargaining chip

A formal alliance between Russia and China will drive Europe into arms of USA
Why would China want that ?
Click to expand...
Russia already declined US offer to rejoin expanded G7 without China.

Russia Refuses To Join Any Alliance Against China
By Vusala Abbasova July 27, 2020
None

Peskov's statement came at a time when Russia and China are seeking closer ties as a hedge against U.S. President Donald Trump’s approach to trade and global affairs.
  • A
The Russian Foreign Ministry made it clear that it won't join any alliance against its eastern partner, while Washington took fresh aim at provoking the world to rise up against Beijing.
Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the ministry, said that Moscow will continue cementing relations with Beijing as they are a fundamental factor for stability and security in the world, describing U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's remarks as an attempt to "drive a wedge" between Moscow and Beijing.
"We view Mike Pompeo’s words about a possibility to drag Moscow into the U.S. campaign against China as another naive attempt to complicate the Russian-Chinese partnership and to drive a wedge in the friendly ties between Russia and China," Zakharova said in a press statement on July 24, according to TASS. "We will be strengthening cooperation with the People’s Republic of China, which we view as a crucial factor for stabilization in the world."
Click to expand...
Disputes between China and the United States have replaced those between Russia and the U.S. particularly after the speech of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in California on July 23, when he aimed directly for Xi Jinping calling the Chinese leader "a true believer in a bankrupt totalitarian ideology." In his speech, Pompeo urged democracies around the world to join "a new alliance" to counter China.
Zakharova said that "not only do the tensions provoked by Washington in relations with Beijing do harm to the United States and China, but also they seriously complicate the international situation in general".
"Those two countries are permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and they play a major part in world affairs," Zakharova stressed. "Alongside the other five members, they bear a special responsibility for maintaining global security."
Click to expand...
Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reaffirmed his country's opposition to joining any alliance aimed against anyone, especially against China, as Beijing is Moscow's ally and partner.
Commenting on Pompeo's remarks on July 24, Peskov stated that Russia does not enter into alliances against other states, and all its political associations "are aimed at developing good neighborliness and mutual benefits," adding that the two nations have "relations of a special partnership nature."
Peskov's statement came at a time when Russia and China are seeking closer ties as a hedge against U.S. President Donald Trump’s approach to trade and global affairs, which has pitted Washington against Beijing over coronavirus outbreak especially. In recent months, President Trump has repeatedly blamed the Chinese government for failing to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, which has hit the U.S. most.
Connections between Russia and China run deep in a number of fields: energy, arms production, trade in national currencies and strategic projects in transport and supporting infrastructure. Russia shares a 4,209 km (2,615 mi) border with China.
A deepening of Russo-Chinese relations fostered by Western policies and actions, particularly after the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis in 2014 and the allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
In addition, when Europe has been diversifying its supplies away from Russia, following western sanctions being imposed on Russia, the Kremlin moved forward with its pivot towards Asia in order to diversify its economic activities. Currently, China is Russia's most important partner in Asia.
In turn, a deepening of Russo-Chinese energy ties is a part of Beijing’s clean air policy that helps China switch from reliance on coal and other carbon-emitting sources, which provide about 60 percent of the country's energy total needs, to more eco-friendly resources like natural gas.
At the same time, bilateral defense cooperation between the two sides is on the rise. Last year, Russia and China held military drills dubbed Center-2019. The exercises were aimed at defeating terrorism and ensuring security in Central Asia, involving approximately 1,600 troops, over 300 pieces of weaponry, and nearly 30 fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters from Beijing, making China the largest foreign participant at the drills.
A year earlier, Russia and China held exercises with 300,000 troops near the Chinese border, called Vostok-2018, which was Russia's largest war games since the Cold War.


caspiannews.com

Russia Refuses To Join Any Alliance Against China

The Russian Foreign Ministry made it clear that it won't join any alliance against its eastern partner, while Washington took fresh aim at provoki
caspiannews.com caspiannews.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

NOWorNEVER
Pak-Russia-China Get Closer. What That Means For India
2
Replies
19
Views
2K
faithfulguy
faithfulguy

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top