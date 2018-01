Both of these men are going to get reelected by an overwhelming majority. Either of their opponents have less than 0 chance of beating these guys for what they have done respectively in each of their country.



All the Sisi haters can hate on him all they want, and with all his faults, what he's done for Egypt in 3-1/2 years is 3X more than what Mubarak did in the previous 30+.



The security issue in the Sinai airport was a very hard lesson for Egyptian security and it took a very hard hit with that incident, but like everything else, you learn from your mistakes. Airport security protocols are now stricter than they ever have been and this incident was not particularly related to actual passenger security, but rather internal issues which need to be taken very seriously because that's a very difficult thing to fix and to know that the people you have within your organization are loyal and are not plotting to destroy you. This is where the vetting protocols become very important and not just at the hiring process, but throughout the employment of these personnel in critical, security positions.



And now with Russia building Egypt's 4 nuclear reactors and involved in countless other projects, the relationship between these two men will only get much stronger for the years to come. Something that Mubarak hardly made an effort to do whatsoever.

