Putin claims 100 years of Anglo Saxon hegemony is over as power shifts back to the Master of the Old World

Unipolar world order is over, says Putin amid Ukraine war Expanding on the unipolar world concept, Putin said: The flaw lies in the very idea where there is a single, albeit strong power with a limited circle of close states.

China and Russia have historically been the master of the old world, being the most populous nations of Asia and Europe, respectively, and dominated the world for thousands of years prior to rise of Anglo Saxons in the 1800s who initiated industrial revolution and rose in power.