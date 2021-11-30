Putin calls for unblocking Afghanistan’s funds to satisfy humanitarian needs

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Western banks to unblock Afghanistan’s national reserves, first of all, for the country’s humanitarian needs."It is necessary to help the Afghan people, at least to unblock Afghan money deposited with Western banks, first of all in the United States. It is necessary to unblock them, to give people an opportunity to resolve basic problems. At least, to unblock purposefully to resolve humanitarian problems: to buy medical equipment, medicines, to support children. It is possible to do it. This money will not go to buy weapons, the more so as the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) don’t need weapons. The Taliban has weapons worth billions of dollars, which have been abandoned there," he said on Tuesday at a plenary session of the VTB Capital investment forum Russia Calling!Putin stressed that the current situation in Afghanistan is very difficult. "This is not the right time and place to characterize the Taliban movement and so on, but the Taliban controls the situation in the country," he noted.The president called for "looking a step ahead".