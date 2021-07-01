Putin approves ratification of CIS agreement on cyber security cooperation
Local : 2021-07-01(Thursday) 13:18:44
Found via nicer.app/news
very good news, but we'll need eastern-European countries to also implement such measures.
|The document is aimed at establishing modern legal mechanisms for effectively preventing, detecting, thwarting, investigating and solving cyber crimes
Local : 2021-07-01(Thursday) 13:18:44
Found via nicer.app/news
very good news, but we'll need eastern-European countries to also implement such measures.