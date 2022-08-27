What's new

Putin accelerates depopulation of Ukraine by allowing citizens of Ukraine to work in Russia without a work permit

Any Ukraine citizen wishing to escape from being drafted to fight in war can now seek refuge for themselves and their families in Russia and work without permit. And because they already speak Russian they have no language barrier.

