During yesterday's hearing, the bench was irked by the fact that after Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, Prime Minister I mran Khan submitted a summary to President Arif Alvi for approval to "reappoint" the army chief on his retirement and the new appointment was made under Article 243(4) of the Constitution, but the notification later issued pertains to the "grant of extension" to the COAS for another term of three years.



The attorney general chalked the gaffe up to "clerical errors" by the ministry.



"No one even bothered to read what they are issuing," Justice Khosa observed, regretting the way the law ministry dealt with the issue.

