Put the names of persons who sit on the first three rows (of treasury benches) on the ECL to fix the problems of the country : Noor Alam Khan

Today PTI MNA Noor Alam Khan again bashed his own Govt and suggested putting the front three rows of treasury benches into ECL to fix the issues in the country. It must be noted that the first three benches comprise the PM and his ministers. Nevertheless, the outspoken MNA failed to answer why he voted for the mini-budget.

PTI's Noor Alam Khan takes aim at own govt in NA session

Treasury member in National Assembly (NA) Noor Alam Khan has given the formula to correct the system in Pakistan.
Comedy. For past 3 decades we went from total slavery of Sharif and Zardari mafia family only parties to now daily bashing of PTI govt from within its own party 🤣🤣🤣
68D44CEE-D6D1-4A0A-83C1-341022E583CB.jpeg
 
putting the front three rows of treasury benches into ECL will sure not fix the issues in the country its just scrap talks we hearing since 74 years
 
Exactly. It's not exactly govt politicians that are running away from the country because of unlimited corruption cases. It's primarily opposition's leaders that have been trying to run away instead of facing trial. Entire PMLN kitchen cabinet is proudly absconding in London
 
