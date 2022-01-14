Put the names of persons who sit on the first three rows (of treasury benches) on the ECL to fix the problems of the country : Noor Alam Khan

PTI's Noor Alam Khan takes aim at own govt in NA session Treasury member in National Assembly (NA) Noor Alam Khan has given the formula to correct the system in Pakistan.

Today PTI MNA Noor Alam Khan again bashed his own Govt and suggested putting the front three rows of treasury benches into ECL to fix the issues in the country. It must be noted that the first three benches comprise the PM and his ministers. Nevertheless, the outspoken MNA failed to answer why he voted for the mini-budget.