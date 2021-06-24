Pushback Against “Islamophobia” Narrative: How New Law In France Prevents Islamists From Accusing State Of Racism And Claim Victimhood

I must take this opportunity to thank China for the leadership role it has played in helping the world deal with islamic terror and addressing Islamophobia.If China had not done what it has done and taught the world how to deal with islamic trouble makers in china, the west would never have had the courage to make a law like this.China has finally championed its cause successfully and has managed to turn world opinion towards taking firmer action to address this widespread problem. For all the evils of communism and one party rule, this is one of the few things china has taught the west.Chinas determination and its no nonsense approach is the inspiration for most other nations including India to learn how to deal with this.