What's new

Purpose of long march is to make army chief's appointment controversial: Bilawal Bhutto

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
13,176
20
27,867
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1668873801373.png

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was imposed on the country and so much damage has been done due to his decisions that the country is at the verge of default.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday, the foreign minister while accusing the PTI chairman of using undemocratic forces for his politics said that the country’s foreign policy was damaged during the past four years.

He said that the PPP has always struggled to strengthen democracy and Imran Khan s journey from being a cricketer to being selected is in front of everyone.

The PPP chairman went on to say that the whole world is facing economic disaster due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Imran Khan’s decisions have ruined country’s relations from the Middle East, Europe to the US,” the FM said adding that the PTI chairman’s so-called long march has no democratic purpose.

“The purpose of announcing the Long March on the same date is to make the appointment controversial,” he added.

“I am sending a message to Imran Khan and all these forces to stop playing this game,” the PPP chairman said and added Pakistan and the people cannot afford this game. “If real freedom and democracy is the goal, then why did you choose to announce the Long March on the same week,” Bilawal questioned, adding that PTI chairman’s aim is to once again play games with the fate of the country.

“Holding protest and doing politics is your [Imran Khan] right, but let this appointment be completed in a constitutional and legal manner.”

Bilawal Bhutto said that if you [Imran Khan] will stage a protest in Rawalpindi this week, then everyone knows what your purpose is, adding that we have failed such conspiracies in the past and will again fail today. “We are requesting you to avoid such politics.”

He said, “President Arif Alvi has the last chance and I hope he will follow the law and constitution but if he [President] tries to mess up, then he will also have to suffer the consequences.”
dunyanews.tv

Purpose of long march is to make army chief's appointment controversial: Bilawal Bhutto

Purpose of long march is to make army chief’s appointment controversial, says Bilawal Bhutto
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan says long march's purpose not to oust govt
Replies
10
Views
169
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Time for 'liar, hypocrite' Imran Khan to quit politics and sit at home: Bilawal Bhutto
2 3
Replies
30
Views
571
VCheng
VCheng
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan wanted to turn every institution into his tiger force: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari
Replies
8
Views
347
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran should be held accountable for harming country: Bilawal
2 3
Replies
33
Views
1K
Khan2727
K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan can’t win election if institutions remain neutral: Bilawal Bhutto
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
2K
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom