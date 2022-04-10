What's new

Purge against PTI begins - houses of PM's aides raided

PakAlp

PakAlp

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
1,690
1
2,690
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
They will bring PTI to its knees. They can only survive if they could keep the ideology in their hearts, because the next people in the line will follow the same principles as IK. Look at PPP, they had the ideology but slowly went secular and then corrupt. The workers need to be trained in the ideology of PTI (if they have one). I would suggest teach and train them in the history of Pakistan, Pakistan movement, what did the founders say, what principles they taught, the culture, values. Do we tolerate corruption, bribery, slavery. What role model state did they want?
 
Mentee

Mentee

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2016
10,279
2
22,933
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Wait for auditor general's not so kosher reports eroding the myth of honest bold and handsome ------ .

Punjab literally turned out to be the proverbial golden eggs laying hen for peer and mureed
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 5, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
22 PTI MNAS INCLUDING AMIR LIAQUAT ATTEND OPPOSITION’S SINDH HOUSE SESSION
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
1K
AZ1
AZ1
ejaz007
FIA arrests journalist Mohsin Baig
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
93
Views
3K
sur
sur
313ghazi
PM Imran launches Raast person-to-person instant digital payment system
Replies
1
Views
237
Muhammad Saftain Anjum
Muhammad Saftain Anjum
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Around 24 PTI MNAs staying in Sindh House, claims Raja Riaz
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
2K
POPEYE-Sailor
POPEYE-Sailor
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM IMRAN KHAN, PTI MNAS TO ATTEND VOTE ON NO-TRUST MOTION
Replies
6
Views
304
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom