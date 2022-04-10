What's new

Purge against PTI begins - Establishment raids houses of PM's aides

They will bring PTI to its knees. They can only survive if they could keep the ideology in their hearts, because the next people in the line will follow the same principles as IK. Look at PPP, they had the ideology but slowly went secular and then corrupt. The workers need to be trained in the ideology of PTI (if they have one). I would suggest teach and train them in the history of Pakistan, Pakistan movement, what did the founders say, what principles they taught, the culture, values. Do we tolerate corruption, bribery, slavery. What role model state did they want?
 
Wait for auditor general's not so kosher reports eroding the myth of honest bold and handsome ------ .

Punjab literally turned out to be the proverbial golden eggs laying hen for peer and mureed
 
I totally agree 100%.

Courts did not call a single witness in the Model Town case or in case of Rana Sana Ullah but there would be extremely speedy justice against PTI which would be visible to even to a bind person.

They wouldn't bother with auditor general report which may take few months to cook.
 
they were sending my best best pal ( in the US) threats ( from Pak) about his posts blaming Gen Bajra for cowardice and praising PMIK.
This pal of mine is super super close to the former PM & Prez of IJK and I met them couple of time here in the US. This was like a year ago or so. FYI the IJK PM and Prez. were all praises for PMIK while this phone *** mullah Fazlu was spreading lies that PMIK made compromizes. Gen Bajra asked this phony mullah to certain things to distract PMIK form focusing too much on kashmir issue.
 
Bbc is saying there was an attempt made to oust you know who was responsible for the whole shebang. But the order was blocked before it could leave ministry of defence, the Islamabad court was opened just in case. This stuff is pretty serious. There's also an audio doing rounds on Indian media allegedly by a brigadier sending salawats on the one that must not be named for his role.
 
It was military coup done on the behest of an “ally” that continusly targets our officers and generals to turn them. They succeeded with our DGMO - serving 14 years and another general on death row. Bajwa combined with this country, Nawaz Sharif (meets Doval with blood on his hands) Ali “kalia” Wazir, Mohsin drone Dawar, Hussain the snake Haqqani, Mohammed (let’s break Pak) Taqi, Ayesha Siddiqa, MQM, Najam Sethi/Hamid Amir/ SAATH forum to get rid of a prime minister who was actually not corrupt, or selling this country. If you are on this forum you must love Pakistan and it’s fauj. If you don’t hate Bajwa for this betrayal of our beautiful country, what can I say…

Just like I don’t stand with the sold out DGMO and other traitor’s in uniform or in civilian clothes, can’t stand with Bajwa.
 
