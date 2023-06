iamnobody said: This is what I was talking about yesterday. A Bramen HR guy in corporate world, will only hire Bramen guys. Click to expand...

iamnobody said: So if a Bramen business owner only employs Bramens, you have no issues with it. Click to expand...

No, this does not happen. I have worked in the corporate world longer than you have. Please talk with facts. Otherwise your opinion is as good as mine.I have no issue with anyone employing anyone. Especially in small businesses, where they do not have the luxury of scouting for candidates all over the country, and have to make do with recommendations from within their circle. Imagine if I start a consulting practice and need 2 junior consultants. Will I publish an ad saying one should be Dalit and one Muslim? Do Dalits and Muslims specifically ask for Brahmins? No. I have run (and shut down) multiple businesses. Not a single of my employees was a Brahmin. It wasn't by design. That's just how it happened. I got people who I was comfortable with, who had reasonable skills, who could hire people behind them, could join quickly and met other operational criteria. That's how it works.But there are niche restaurants. There are family run restaurants. There are Bohri families selling Bohri food in Bangalore and Mumbai. Do you think they employ Brahmins? No. I would be surprised if they employed non Bohri muslims in the first place.