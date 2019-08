Purchase of arms from India with it's LoC worth 500 million USD





Bangladesh has decided to buy military equipment from India with it's line of credit. However, what kind of weapons to buy from India has not yet been decided. AK Abdul Momen said.



In an interview with Deutsche Welle on Wednesday, he says the Armed Forces Division will decide what weapons to buy from India.



Bangladesh signed a $500 million loan agreement with India in 2017 to buy military equipment. But no military equipment has been purchased with that money yet but India's credit has to be repaid in 20 years at one percent interest.



India's Foreign Minister S Jayashankar requested Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abdul Momen to buy military equipment from India at a meeting in Dhaka last Tuesday.



In this regard, Abdul Momen told Deutsche Welle, "They gave the Line of Credit $ 500 million ($ 1 million) to purchase military equipment. They say, you buy our military equipment. Now Many defense companies are now established in India.



"We buy military equipment from different countries. Buy military equipment from USA, China, UK, Turkey Since we have never bought military equipment from India before, now our people are seeing what kind of military equipment can be bought from India. "



'What to buy now has to be identified, we will not buy any random stuff'

"There is no official confirmation, I heard we wanted to buy a submarine from India," the minister said. But they won't give submarines. "



"We recently purchased some automatic firearms from the Multiple Range from China. They (India) are saying we should buy from them. We have said we are willing to buy and we will buy military equipment from you. We'll let our Armed Forces Division know what kind of equipment we can buy, they'll make that list. "



Asked whether buying weapons from India could lead to political opposition, Momen said, "I don't think so. Because we will strengthen our defense. India sells military equipment not only in our country but also in other countries, they have a reputation for selling weapons. Different countries of the world buying their bus-truck from them, we also bought. If there is an anti-India opinion in our country, nobody in our country opposed India's truck-bus. We have never bought Indian military equipment before. Now they have given us money, now we will buy from them. "



Explaining how to buy these tools, the Foreign Minister said, "What to buy now has to be identified. We will not buy the same thing. We have to buy very carefully So that it (loan money) does not have to buy anything unnecessary. Because India's loan money has to be repaid with interest So we have to be very caring. "



“Many countries are now paying money to Bangladesh. It is good news that the relationship is coming through money now. But Bangladesh is not taking money from everyone. We are deciding carefully"







বাংলাদেশ

ঋণের টাকায় ভারত থেকে অস্ত্র ক্রয়

‘কী কিনব এখন তা চিহ্নিত করতে হবে, আমরা তো যেই-সেই জিনিস কিনব না’