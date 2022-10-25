Punjab's own Wheat stopped, all given to Sindh: Orders PM Sharif | Bring Drought, starvation to 120 million Punjabis's Food supplies & Money

Punjab's billion dollars own produced Wheat stopped, all given to Sindh: Orders PM Sharif | Bring Drought, starvation, destroy & block 120 million Punjabis Food & Money
Shehbaz has suspended Punjab wheat supply: Elahi
Punjab the richest province in Pakistan which supplies the life line of food to all Provinces and Federal territories of Pakistan, the PML-N government is ready to destroy Punjab for its political gains and has given all wheat to Sindh.
Politics seems to have gotten the better of the wheat market in Pakistan. Political preferences have been ruling pricing policy for the last two months, and of late, even the position of stocks is interpreted through a political prism. The rulers, impervious to market consequences and beholden to their party politics, are playing an acrimonious blame game that is adding fuel to the flour price fire.
The politics, however, goes on. The latest example came last week when Chief Minister Parvez Elahi publicly took on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a media talk in Lahore. He criticized the federal failure to supply or grant import permission for wheat, terming this act as (political) enmity against the people of Punjab. In the next 48 hours, he wrote a formal letter to the prime minister and demanded one million tonnes of wheat, one-third immediately, and the rest spread over the next few months.
Interestingly, the chief minister’s latest demand for a million tonnes contradicts the stand taken by his Food Department in the last few weeks. In a number of correspondences, which the chief minister mentioned in the letter as well, the department had asked for only half of it. Why the chief minister doubled the demand?
“Only to stretch a stressful situation to disastrous proportions, wail over it, blame the federal government and draw political mileage,” claim some analysts. This kind of politics impacts the already explosive wheat market; instead of assuring the market, the chief minister’s letter has psychologically raised the level of crisis, deepened uncertainty and may have dangerous consequences, they opine.
Speaking to the media persons here on Friday, he said the premier neither allowed Punjab government, nor private sector, to import wheat when permission was sought from the federal government in this regard.
Saying the federal government provided wheat to other provinces, but denied it to Punjab, he announced, “We will take this issue to the Supreme Court.”
The chief minister chided the prime minister for “misquoting” him and creating an impression as if he (Parvez) had asked the private sector should be allowed to import wheat. “Shehbaz Sharif you first read my statement and then respond,” he said and advised him to think before speaking. He also accused the premier of frequently telling lies.
“The federal government is obstructing the supply of wheat and flour to the common man [in Punjab] and it did not help the flood victims either,” he alleged and reiterated his demand that Punjab be allowed to import wheat.
The chief minister had written a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging him to intervene for the approval of 1.0 million metric tonnes (MMT) wheat for Punjab as “the province’s 2.85MMT wheat stocks may deplete by the end of February next”.
About the Ehsaas programme, he said Imran Khan’s flagship initiative was the best public welfare agenda to provide subsidised commodities to eight million families. In fact, he said, Punjab Ehsaas Ration Programme was the best example of a targeted subsidy and added that the government had given billions of rupees for this programme.
He said under the programme, funds were being deposited in the bank accounts of deserving families. He said 10 per cent commission was being given to the retail shops registered under the Ehsaas programme that, he claimed, had created new employment opportunities and the poor were getting subsidised items.
Mr Elahi said the number of PMLQ-PTI MPAs had increased as the newly-elected members would take oath on Monday.
He said the incumbent Punjab government had carved out five new districts and this decision had been taken after consultations. The creation of new districts was creating thousands of employment opportunities, he added.
Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2022
