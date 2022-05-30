What's new

PUNJAB’S EIGHT-MEMBER CABINET TAKES OATH

1653942725947.png

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz’s eight-member cabinet has taken oath in a ceremony held today, ARY News reported on Monday.

The oath-taking ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran at the Governor’s House. Newly-appointed Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has administrated the oath to provincial ministers.

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz was also present at the oath-taking ceremony. Rana Muhammad Iqbal, Ata Tarar, Ali Haider Gilani and Awais Leghari were among those who were sworn in. Salman Rafique, Malik Ahmad Khan, Hassan Murtaza and Bilal Asghar also took the oath.


PPP leader Hassan Murtaza will be the senior minister while Khawaja Salman Rafique has been given the portfolio of Health Minister, and Awais Leghari has been given the portfolio of Local Government Minister.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Balighur Rehman has taken oath as the Governor of Punjab.

According to details, Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti administrated the oath to Balighur Rehman at a ceremony. Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz also attended the oath-taking ceremony.

President Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman as the new Punjab governor. President Alvi approved the summary on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under Article 101(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.
