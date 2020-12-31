Punjabis singing awesome Sindhi song! Superhit "Allay" song from Pakistan

Punjabis singing awesome Sindhi song! Superhit "Allay" (Munja Mar Wara) song from Pakistan

Except Abid Brohi is from Baluchistan.Ali Zafar from Lahore bring another sensation in regional culture, ethnicity. This time it’s the famous Sindhi Cultural Song ‘Allay’ in the voice of Ali Zafar, Urooj Fatima and Abid Brohi. This song is for our Sindhi brothers and sisters highlighting the need to give Ajrak craftsmen their due and promote Sindhi Culture and heritage in the world.