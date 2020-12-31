What's new

Punjabis singing awesome Sindhi song! Superhit "Allay" song from Pakistan

Punjabis singing awesome Sindhi song! Superhit "Allay" (Munja Mar Wara) song from Pakistan

Except Abid Brohi is from Baluchistan.



Ali Zafar from Lahore bring another sensation in regional culture, ethnicity. This time it’s the famous Sindhi Cultural Song ‘Allay’ in the voice of Ali Zafar, Urooj Fatima and Abid Brohi. This song is for our Sindhi brothers and sisters highlighting the need to give Ajrak craftsmen their due and promote Sindhi Culture and heritage in the world.
 
Dude that's an awesome song. Been around for a long time. Saraiki belt/Southern Punjab loves it. Me as well 😇.
 
Our artists should work on choreographing a new dance that is a combination of all Pakistani traditional dances from sindh to balochistan to punjab to kpk to gb. something like this (hats off to these two young ladies, they did an awesome job):
 
I believe only Ali Zafar is Punjabi in the video, Urooj is Balochi and Abid is Sindhi.
Actually thats not true, Urooj Fatima is born from a Army Doctor who is a Punjabi, although she was born in Quetta, Baluchistan and lived their for her young years.
 
