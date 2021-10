_NOBODY_ said: Gul Panra is a Pashtun not a Punjabi. Click to expand...

People can think whatever in their own tunnel vision's of cringe in title, it was just an appreciation that some Punjabis sang a Pashto song which became an instant super-hit. Broad minded individuals can easily understand that Punjabis singing song for Pashtuns can actually be taken as brother-brother love and appreciation of ones culture, way of life, Pakistanis own culture forms, Pakistan's identity can not live without Pashtuns - it was a gesture with open hands, soft feelings and immense love.Yes I know. The reason why I said this in title, that the whole cast "LightgaleRecords" is owned by Punjabis and music directed and produced by Ali zafar in Lahore. Brainchild of Ali zafar and his team with exception of Gul Panra.