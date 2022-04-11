Punjabis own entire banana republic

Khalil-PTI
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Sep 27, 2018
- 72
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Bajwa ( COAS) Punjabi
SHowbaz sharif (prime minister ) Punjabi
Ayaz Sadiq ( Speaker national assembly ) Punjabi
Umar aata Bandial ( Chief justice) Punjabi
Athar manullah (Islamabad high court ) Punjabi
ISI , chief , Air chief , Navy chief , entire civilian establishment Punjabi .
so basically Pukhtoons have been systematically removed from the system. Punjabi own us now
SHowbaz sharif (prime minister ) Punjabi
Ayaz Sadiq ( Speaker national assembly ) Punjabi
Umar aata Bandial ( Chief justice) Punjabi
Athar manullah (Islamabad high court ) Punjabi
ISI , chief , Air chief , Navy chief , entire civilian establishment Punjabi .
so basically Pukhtoons have been systematically removed from the system. Punjabi own us now