Punjabis own entire banana republic

Sep 27, 2018
Bajwa ( COAS) Punjabi
SHowbaz sharif (prime minister ) Punjabi
Ayaz Sadiq ( Speaker national assembly ) Punjabi
Umar aata Bandial ( Chief justice) Punjabi
Athar manullah (Islamabad high court ) Punjabi
ISI , chief , Air chief , Navy chief , entire civilian establishment Punjabi .
so basically Pukhtoons have been systematically removed from the system. Punjabi own us now
 
Apr 11, 2022
F*** u mate… stop making distinctions and divides between Pakistani Muslims
 
Sep 19, 2020
Imran Khan (Punjabi)
 
