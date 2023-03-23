What's new

Punjabi Sikh vs Gujarati Bania

GodToons

GodToons

This Dal Khalsa member was last noticed with Pak high commissioner. These loonies kept quiet when last of the Sikhs were chased and thrown out from Afghanistan, those poor souls came to India on a particular plane.

When loonies kidnap the daughter of a Sikh priest in Lahore, these khalistani cowards kept quiet and are now shouting. time to block their PIO, and OCI and file criminal cases in the UK, US and AUS.
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

if someone thinks Indians are bad than Gujratis are Hitler reincarnated in skinny fat bodies and repulsive faces- there's buety in all people, bangalis have beautiful hair, Tamils have beautiful features, Arabs have their own thing, Black women have great body
But Gujratis are just disgusting, makes people wanna puke

If khalistanis want to butcher em abroad, not only should we as humanity at large cheer for em but they should be helped by Pakistani, Bangladeshis , hell Indian Muslims too.and the world at large in this noble deed for the good of humanity
 
I

iamnobody

GodToons said:
I don't whether that is true or not.

But that Gujarati coward didn't utter a single word after that Punjabi abused & humiliated his entire Gujarati race.

I don't know what people mean by Khalistani.


Even the Sikhs who don't support Punjabi separatism revere Bhindrawaale.

I have seen serving Sikh soliders with Bhindranwaale status on their social media.

What these Bhakts don't realize is that even these patriotic Sikhs think that Punjabis are racially superior than other Indians .
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

Btw change the thread title to Sikh or khalistani or whatever - there's buttload of Hindu punjabis in India and abroad a lot of Muslim punjabi too
 
MilSpec

MilSpec

Maula Jatt said:
Wasn't M.A Jinnah a Gujarati?
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

iamnobody said:
They're idiots if they think like that -and it doesn't represent "Punjabis" just specific fringe, section of Sikh society maybe

Indians (except for gujrati) are largely good people at a human level outside of politics and their general hateful attitude towards Muslim people and way of life
So this whole thinking is laughable and wrong on so many levels
Please be careful when using stereotypes for an ethnicity of 100-150 million people- well outside of little pee pee Gujratis that is
One good man outta a mostly disgusting race
 
I

iamnobody

Maula Jatt said:
They're idiots if they think like that -and it doesn't represent "Punjabis" just specific fringe, section of Sikh society maybe

Indians (except for gujrati) are largely good people at a human level outside of politics and their general hateful attitude towards Muslim people and way of life
So this whole thinking is laughable and wrong on so many levels
So let me ask you a question.

Why does Bollywood prefer Punjabi actors even though Punjabis are like 2 percent of the total Indian population?
 
Zhukov

Zhukov

Maula Jatt said:
Bhai think before you Launch after a race and go bonkers. Quid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was also a Gujarati. 🙄
Racist remarks are not allowed anywhere..Neither in modern ethics nor in our religion. No matter the differences
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

iamnobody said:
I am stating some hard facts.

Punjabis are tall. Punjabis have milky white skin. I have heard it all.
Well idk about skin tone, but even Alexander commented on tall structures of punjabi Men compared to his Men , an islamic Hadith said how a prophet he met in the heavens was tall, broad chested like a Jutt Man- aren't the first one's

Although now with imperialism, poverty it's not the same anymore unfortunately

Ok I'll shut up but won't delete it 🙂
 
