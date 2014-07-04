What's new

Punjabi Culture in the subcontinent and beyond….

qamar1990

qamar1990

lets start this thread about punjabi culture on both sides of the border and beyond.
i know we all use to be the same before basically so lets concentrate on these point here
-what is a punjabi

- has culture in indian punjab vs pakistan punjab evolved differently?

-where have most of punjabi hindu/sikhs from pakistan moved to in india?

-have punjabi in pakistan vs punjabi in india changed since the partition?

-describe punjabi culture in india vs Pakistan, difference and similarities.

-religious composition of both punjabs and overall religious composition of punjabis.

-baraderis(jatt, gujar, arain, rajput ect.) on both sides of the border

- how have punjabis abroad weather indian or pakistan held on to their punjabi culture?

-pictures from both sides of the border will be appreciated and even pictures of punjabis from abroad following their culture.

please lets keep politics and religion (except the composition) out of this.
tag any indian or pakistani punjabis.
all are welcome to discuss this weather your punjabi or not.


please pick one of the points and lets start discussing lol!!!
 
Dubious

Dubious

halupridol said:
i'm not punjabi......
one question-why u ppl so loud?:p:
I dont hear anyone from the sub continent whispering...

qamar1990 said:
we are loud because we punjabis my friend lol.


@Aeronaut
@jungibaz
can one of guys please change the title i messed up.
"punjabi culture in the subcontinent and beyond"
you meant @Jungibaaz @Manticore @T-Faz @test @blain2 @Oscar @Fulcrum15 @Chak Bamu

lets see...

@Leader @Jazzbot @Aeronaut @Manticore @PWFI @Pboy @Chak Bamu @Bratva @LoveIcon @Darth Vader @KingMamba @Imran Khan @RazPaK @S.U.R.B. @JonAsad @Informant @Raja.Pakistani @Armstrong @chauvunist @balixd @Aether
 
Psycho Pakistani

Psycho Pakistani

halupridol said:
i'm not punjabi......
one question-why u ppl so loud?:p:
Indian punjabis sikhs etc. are loud, we pakistani punjabi muslims are very different from them something that most of the foreigners (particularly indians from other regions) and expat paksitanis don't have a good idea about.
 
qamar1990

qamar1990

DESERT FIGHTER said:
I bet the cows are scared of ya .. :)
you mean muj? we don't have cows on our farm lol

Psycho Pakistani said:
Indian punjabis sikhs etc. are loud, we pakistani punjabi muslims are very different from them something that most of the foreigners (particularly indians from other regions) and expat paksitanis don't have a good idea about.
you seem like you know something
so pick one the things i mentioned in the first post and tell us something about it
 
halupridol

halupridol

DESERT FIGHTER said:
Coz he's a Gujjar ..:lol:
so,,,u also non punjabi...:enjoy:


Psycho Pakistani said:
Indian punjabis sikhs etc. are loud, we pakistani punjabi muslims are very different from them something that most of the foreigners (particularly indians from other regions) and expat paksitanis don't have a good idea about.
ha,,,ha humko toh jaise duniya ka kuch pata hi nahi:rolleyes:
 

