Punjabi Culture in the subcontinent and beyond….

lets start this thread about punjabi culture on both sides of the border and beyond.

i know we all use to be the same before basically so lets concentrate on these point here

-what is a punjabi



- has culture in indian punjab vs pakistan punjab evolved differently?



-where have most of punjabi hindu/sikhs from pakistan moved to in india?



-have punjabi in pakistan vs punjabi in india changed since the partition?



-describe punjabi culture in india vs Pakistan, difference and similarities.



-religious composition of both punjabs and overall religious composition of punjabis.



-baraderis(jatt, gujar, arain, rajput ect.) on both sides of the border



- how have punjabis abroad weather indian or pakistan held on to their punjabi culture?



-pictures from both sides of the border will be appreciated and even pictures of punjabis from abroad following their culture.



please lets keep politics and religion (except the composition) out of this.

tag any indian or pakistani punjabis.

all are welcome to discuss this weather your punjabi or not.





please pick one of the points and lets start discussing lol!!!