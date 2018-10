A shocking case has been reported from Punjab where a 24-year-old woman was gangraped by 10 men on two occasions on the same night. Police said most of the accused were known to the woman.

On the same night (October 10), Siri and his friends gangraped the woman in the nearby fields. Police said that the woman's cries for help went unheard because the accused were playing music on loudspeakers.

The woman then took shelter in house of one Stapal Singh in Dayalpur village. He was her acquaintance.

However, to the woman's horror, Satpal and three of his friends Sukhwinder Singh, Ravinder Singh and Kulwinder Singh gangraped her. All of them work as security guards in a local industrial unit.

The woman then returned to her rented room in the morning. In hope of getting some help, she narrated the ordeal to Siri's grandmother and aunt. But instead of helping her, they started beating her up and threw her out of her room.