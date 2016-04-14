What's new

Punjab Updates...

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
48,931
52
73,300
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Work started on New University of Gujrat, Narowal Campus








Newly Constructed Allama Iqbal Open University, Jhang Campus




_
_
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
48,931
52
73,300
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Motorbike ambulance service’ for major cities

LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has approved launching of a ‘motorbike ambulance service’ in Lahore and some other major cities of the province.

An official privy to the information told Dawn that the chief minister had approved the launch of around 100 ‘motorbikes’ in the provincial capital while 50 each in Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan and Rawalpindi districts.

According to the initial information, the scheme is supposed to be launched to pick injured persons or to deal such emergencies in congested areas of cities where the access to ambulances remains an issue.

The official said the motorbikes would rush to narrow streets, small roads or poorly accessed localities.

He said the four-wheeler ambulances would follow the bikes up to main roads to receive the injured from bikers to shift them to hospitals concerned.

He said two trained rescuers would be dispatched with necessary first-aid equipment or tools to deal with the emergency on motorbike ambulances.

The official said the idea was derived from the UK, Turkey and Japan models.

He said the Rescue 1122 director-general had forwarded the proposal to the CM under the health reforms programme.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
ghazi52 Punjab Gymnasium Projects updates Infrastructure & Development 8
doppelgängerr Violent clashes erupts in Indian Punjab, many feared dead, News and updates thread. Central & South Asia 271
ghazi52 South Punjab Updates.... Infrastructure & Development 60
Path-Finder Will Punjab Gov's Solar Project Be Cheaper Than PMLN’s Solar Park? Infrastructure & Development 0
S PRA cracks down on restaurants violating tax laws By Shahab Omer -September 4, 2020052 LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has launched a crac Infrastructure & Development 0
Morpheus Featured Punjab Announces Cheapest Solar Project, Costs 4 Times Less Than PMLN’s Solar Park Pakistan Economy 2
Morpheus Reshuffle made in Punjab’s bureaucracy, police Social & Current Events 0
Path-Finder Featured Gov of Punjab to start study for dams in Rajanpur and DG Khan. Infrastructure & Development 2
Waterboy Punjab Police Receives Salary Increment of up to 120%, made equal to that of PAS officers. Social & Current Events 7
Morpheus Punjab to build four dams at Koh-e-Sulaiman River Social & Current Events 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top