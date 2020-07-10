Punjab Tourism

Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab
The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab is an autonomous body incorporated under the Companies Ordinances 1984 on the 10th December 1986. The Corporation is governed by Managing Director under the administrative control of Secretary, Government of the Punjab, Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology & Tourism Department. Major decisions are taken by the Board of Directors (BOD) under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Punjab.
TDCP plays a crucial role in coordinating and supplementing the efforts of the Government in strengthening promotional and marketing efforts, catalyzing private investment and in providing trained manpower resources. TDCP has Tourist offices at various places in Punjab which are responsible for providing information service to tourists, tourism promotion and marketing in their respective areas.
Our Vision
To develop and promote tourism by providing accommodation, food, entertainment /amusement, public amenities and other services including informatory literature to the tourists. We also intend to exploit the great potential of our cultural, scenic and religious tourism to create employment, generate revenues, reduce poverty, bring equitable distribution of benefits and building image of the country.
Objectives
- To promote Punjab globally as a destination which offers a range of unique historical, cultural and geographical sites.
- To provide facilitation to visitors for an enjoyable, distinct and memorable experience.
- To project and publicize country’s history, culture, art, literature, archaeological monuments.
- To generate significant investment and employment through business opportunities and subsequently the development of the economy.
- To demonstrate partnership and collaboration across all stakeholders.
- To identify and develop new tourist sites of cultural, historical, recreational and religious importance.
The functions of the TDCP mainly consist of the following:
- Tourist facilitation and information
- Publicity, promotion & marketing
- Events, Conventions & conferences
- Tour Management & Guide services
- Resort & Stopovers & Recreational Development &Management
- Tourist Infrastructure Development
- Manpower Development (Institutes of Tourism & Hospitality Management)
- Investment Facilitation
- Foreign Technical Collaboration
- Research, Analysis, Monitoring and Evaluation
