Punjab Tourism

Patriata Chairlift and Cable Car Murree

Cholistan also known as Rohi as the local language Seraiki is a vast desert in the southern part of Punjab Pakistan which is part of the greater Thar Desert extending to the province of Sindh and the Indian state of Rajasthan.TDCP Resort at Patriata, also called Gulehra Gali, is a quiet retreat at the highest point of Murree Hills which consequently is the highest point of Punjab as well. Patriata offers a breathtaking landscape. High forested ridges and deep intersecting valleys with terraced slopes offer magnificent views of this naturally beautiful area.Patriata is located to the west of the Jhelum river, 59 kms south east of Islamabad and about 20 kms south east of Murree. Road access to Patriata from Islamabad/ Rawalpindi is along one of two routes via the faster and better Express Way, or through old Murre Road, Lower Topa and Jheeka Gali.Summer : 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM, June to SeptemberWinter : 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM, October to MayAbove 5 years age: Rs. 850/- for Chairlift & Cable Car Ride including taxAccessible from Express Way, Unique opportunity to ride on Chairlift & Cable Car System, Horse Rides, Restaurant, Kids Entertainment, Trekking Pathways, Shopping Area, Parking Area.