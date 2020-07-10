Punjab Tourism

What's new

Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab


The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab is an autonomous body incorporated under the Companies Ordinances 1984 on the 10th December 1986. The Corporation is governed by Managing Director under the administrative control of Secretary, Government of the Punjab, Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology & Tourism Department. Major decisions are taken by the Board of Directors (BOD) under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Punjab.

TDCP plays a crucial role in coordinating and supplementing the efforts of the Government in strengthening promotional and marketing efforts, catalyzing private investment and in providing trained manpower resources. TDCP has Tourist offices at various places in Punjab which are responsible for providing information service to tourists, tourism promotion and marketing in their respective areas.


Our Vision

To develop and promote tourism by providing accommodation, food, entertainment /amusement, public amenities and other services including informatory literature to the tourists. We also intend to exploit the great potential of our cultural, scenic and religious tourism to create employment, generate revenues, reduce poverty, bring equitable distribution of benefits and building image of the country.


Objectives
  • To promote Punjab globally as a destination which offers a range of unique historical, cultural and geographical sites.
  • To provide facilitation to visitors for an enjoyable, distinct and memorable experience.
  • To project and publicize country’s history, culture, art, literature, archaeological monuments.
  • To generate significant investment and employment through business opportunities and subsequently the development of the economy.
  • To demonstrate partnership and collaboration across all stakeholders.
  • To identify and develop new tourist sites of cultural, historical, recreational and religious importance.
Functions of TDCP

The functions of the TDCP mainly consist of the following:
  • Tourist facilitation and information
  • Publicity, promotion & marketing
  • Events, Conventions & conferences
  • Tour Management & Guide services
  • Resort & Stopovers & Recreational Development &Management
  • Tourist Infrastructure Development
  • Manpower Development (Institutes of Tourism & Hospitality Management)
  • Investment Facilitation
  • Foreign Technical Collaboration
  • Research, Analysis, Monitoring and Evaluation



the Punjabs are land locked flat plained lands, no forests, no nothing.. what tourism ?

the odd gurudwara, masjid maybe ?
 
1610416431800.png





1610416323733.png



Cholistan also known as Rohi as the local language Seraiki is a vast desert in the southern part of Punjab Pakistan which is part of the greater Thar Desert extending to the province of Sindh and the Indian state of Rajasthan.


Patriata Chairlift and Cable Car Murree


TDCP Resort at Patriata, also called Gulehra Gali, is a quiet retreat at the highest point of Murree Hills which consequently is the highest point of Punjab as well. Patriata offers a breathtaking landscape. High forested ridges and deep intersecting valleys with terraced slopes offer magnificent views of this naturally beautiful area.

TDCP Chairlift and Cable Car provides a fascinating and memorable experience among panoramic scenery and thrilling rides.
How to Get there

Patriata is located to the west of the Jhelum river, 59 kms south east of Islamabad and about 20 kms south east of Murree. Road access to Patriata from Islamabad/ Rawalpindi is along one of two routes via the faster and better Express Way, or through old Murre Road, Lower Topa and Jheeka Gali.


Timings to Visit

Summer : 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM, June to September
Winter : 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM, October to May

Ticket Price

Above 5 years age: Rs. 850/- for Chairlift & Cable Car Ride including tax

Salient Features:

Accessible from Express Way, Unique opportunity to ride on Chairlift & Cable Car System, Horse Rides, Restaurant, Kids Entertainment, Trekking Pathways, Shopping Area, Parking Area.












 
Buddhist Taxila


TAXILA – Once a Great Centre of Buddhist Civilization



Taxila or Takshashila ("City of Cut Stone" or "Takṣa Rock") is one of the subcontinent’s treasures, and was once an important city of the kingdom of Gandhara. The ruins of Taxila are located about 30 km north of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, just off the famous Grand Trunk Road. Taxila was an important Buddhist Centre from 5 th century BC to 6 th Century AD. Ancient Taxila was situated at the pivotal junction of South Asia and Central Asia.

The renowned archaeologist Sir Alexander Cunningham rediscovered the ruins of Taxila in mid- 19th century. In 1980, Taxila was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. In 2006 it was ranked as the top tourist destination in Pakistan by The Guardian newspaper.

Taxila was considered to be amongst the world’s earliest Buddhist university. Other notable sites here are: Bhir Mound, Dharmarajika Stupa, Sikap and Sirsukh cities, Shrine of double-headed Eagle, Jandial Temple, Jaulian Buddhist Monastery, etc.

Taxila Museum is famous for its magnificent collection of Gandharn Art (a blend of Greek and Buddhist art and house rare collection of utensils, jewelry, toys and pottery highlighting daily) life of the inhabitants of ancient Taxila.
 
Beautiful aerial view of the tomb of Jahangir.
Lahore is incomplete without beautiful Ravi.



1610503590001.png
 
Fort Munro Snowfall


1610641911691.png




.
.
Steel bridges of N-70 in South Punjab (Fort Munro)


1610642077180.png




1610641994867.png




1610642122658.png
 
Don't forget the salt mines, they are absolutely beauties, recommended to anyone visiting Punjab/Pakistan.
 
Pink Salt which is Extracted from Khewra Salt Mines located in the North of Pind Dadan Khan an administrative subdivision of Jhelum District Punjab. Pakistan is Exporting this salt


1610646239018.png





1610646298365.png




Tour to Salt mine built in 1916

1610646410930.png




1610646483904.png
 
