Punjab to build four dams at Koh-e-Sulaiman River

Ali Ahmed Updated 01 Sep 2020

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar has approved to start preliminary work on the construction of four small dams to save the water of Koh-e-Sulaiman River from being wasted.

As per details, a high-level meeting was held in Lahore under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar, in which issues related to the construction of small dams to prevent wastage of water of Koh-i-Sulaiman River were reviewed.

Chief Minister Usman Bazdar gave the approval to start preliminary work on four small dams. The Punjab Chief Minister said that time was needed to build small dams for water storage. The construction of small dams would provide clean drinking water to the people of backward areas. The Punjab government was considering various options for small dams, he said.

Usman Bazdar added that millions of cusecs of water is lost every year in the river Suleiman. The project of small dams is important for the protection and utilization of this precious water. In the first phase, a technical study is being carried out for the construction of four small dams.

