Punjab, The Mad Jester and the Bat

The circus that the awam endured for few months is coming to an end, even with the blatant rigging by the state machinery against PTI, should the PTI form a coalition with PLM-Q, what are PTI plans henceforth?



From my understanding previously when they (PTI) demanded fresh elections few months back post conspiracy backed by our neutrals they were shunned, when they tried to peacefully protest they were cracked down hard by PDM coalition of criminals, over 35,000 tear gas shells were fired in less than a day, and many people were killed due to police brutality, thus Imran Khan decided to call it off because of the insane state machinery being used against the innocent. Let's not forget the record levels of illegal crackdown in mast few months as well people were shoved in cars (Some by men without uniform) and others peoples homes were violently broken into prior and during the protest, and all the over the top roadblocks (multiple levels of containers, titan concrete blocks and even broken GLASS) etc..



The notorious Punjab Police will come back under PTI control, so noonies won't be able to use their vicious despotic crackdown on people like they did before, ironically they are going to taste their own 18th amendment). This means people will be allowed to freely protest without the worry of being brutally manhandled, and little Islamabad enclave is surrounded by both Punjab and KPK, the federal government this time will not be able to stop the awam.



Should PTI be able to force fresh elections, the establishment have not learned their lessons and will no doubt prevent PTI from getting a majority again, and country in turmoil again. So my question is what is Imran's game plan pending Punjab electoral conclusion?