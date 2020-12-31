What's new

Punjab Song | Pakistani Punjabis sing emotional song for Indian Farmers | by Lahoriye

Punjab Song | Pakistani Punjabis sing emotional song for Indian Punjabi Farmers | by Lahoriye

From Lahore city: Singers : Waqar Bhinder (Pardhan) | Shahzad Sidhu | AR Wattoo | Mansoor Ahmad Chisti | Ijaz Ghoug | Lahoriye


Shahzad Sidhu: 👉 Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ishahzadsidhu
👉 Subscribe on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/shahzadsidhu?...
👉 Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ishahzadsidhu
👉 Follow on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/ishahzadsidhu
👉 Follow on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ishahzadsidhu

Waqar Bhinder (Pardhan): 👉 Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/waqar.jutt143
👉 Subscribe on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqy4...
👉 Follow on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@waqa52

AR Wattoo: 👉 Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ar_wattoo_ Ijaz Ghoug:
👉 Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialija...

Mansoor Ahmad: 👉 Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mansoorchis... Mehmood J:
👉 Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mehmoodj1

DereAala: 👉Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/its_deryaala Kuljinder Kalkat: 👉 Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kuljinderka...
 
SrNair said:
A set of useless people that dont have any time to look their own nation.
Always shamelessly peep on the other side of thr border .
As usual.
How many times these foreigners and Indians insulted this people but thanks to the rhino skin?
Click to expand...
In a nut shell you describe yourself on this forum
 
SrNair said:
A set of useless people that dont have any time to look their own nation.
Always shamelessly peep on the other side of thr border .
As usual.
How many times these foreigners and Indians insulted this people but thanks to the rhino skin?
Click to expand...
What do you have to hide on your side of the border?
 
El Sidd said:
What do you have to hide on your side of the border?
Click to expand...
Actually how it become your business.
Even in this forum only time I respond is when there is a subject about India.
I dont care whatever happens inside Pakistan.

And it is always one sided.Recently a protest going on against govt in Pakistan .Heard but not sure. So far didnt see any Indians cares about it .
El Sidd said:
Did you win India in some local festival?

India belongs to the farmers
Click to expand...
We will decide who belongs to India.
We are the citizens of India.
 
SrNair said:
Actually how it become your business.
Even in this forum only time I respond is when there is a subject about India.
I dont care whatever happens inside Pakistan.

And it is always one sided.Recently a protest going on against govt in Pakistan .Heard but not sure. So far didnt see any Indians cares about it .
Click to expand...
So why are farmers protesting? In Pakistan they don't really broadcast Indian news. they only stick to sports and entertainment from India.
 
Death Professor said:
You would be banned, when you do something ban-able. You can also ban this song in india, write to youtube if you think it s bannable offensive content.
Click to expand...
Then there is a lot can be seen in youtube.
Who will go for it ?

You are Pakistani and this is your forum.
So just inform mod .Let them ban me lol
 
SrNair said:
Then there is a lot can be seen in youtube.
Who will go for it ?

You are Pakistani and this is your forum.
So just inform mod .Let them ban me lol
Click to expand...
This:

SrNair said:
A set of useless people that dont have any time to look their own nation.
Always shamelessly peep on the other side of thr border .
As usual.
Click to expand...
SrNair said:
but thanks to the rhino skin?
Click to expand...
As I said, you would be banned if you did anything bannable... So why would I report you?
 
