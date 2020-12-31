Punjab Song | Pakistani Punjabis sing emotional song for Indian Farmers | by Lahoriye

Punjab Song | Pakistani Punjabis sing emotional song for Indian Punjabi Farmers | by Lahoriye
From Lahore city: Singers : Waqar Bhinder (Pardhan) | Shahzad Sidhu | AR Wattoo | Mansoor Ahmad Chisti | Ijaz Ghoug | Lahoriye
Shahzad Sidhu: Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ishahzadsidhu
Subscribe on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/shahzadsidhu?...
Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ishahzadsidhu
Follow on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/ishahzadsidhu
Follow on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ishahzadsidhu
Waqar Bhinder (Pardhan): Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/waqar.jutt143
Subscribe on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqy4...
Follow on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@waqa52
AR Wattoo: Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ar_wattoo_ Ijaz Ghoug:
Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialija...
Mansoor Ahmad: Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mansoorchis... Mehmood J:
Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mehmoodj1
DereAala: Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/its_deryaala Kuljinder Kalkat: Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kuljinderka...
From Lahore city: Singers : Waqar Bhinder (Pardhan) | Shahzad Sidhu | AR Wattoo | Mansoor Ahmad Chisti | Ijaz Ghoug | Lahoriye
Shahzad Sidhu: Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ishahzadsidhu
Subscribe on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/shahzadsidhu?...
Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ishahzadsidhu
Follow on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/ishahzadsidhu
Follow on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ishahzadsidhu
Waqar Bhinder (Pardhan): Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/waqar.jutt143
Subscribe on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqy4...
Follow on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@waqa52
AR Wattoo: Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ar_wattoo_ Ijaz Ghoug:
Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialija...
Mansoor Ahmad: Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mansoorchis... Mehmood J:
Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mehmoodj1
DereAala: Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/its_deryaala Kuljinder Kalkat: Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kuljinderka...