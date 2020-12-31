Punjab Song | Pakistani Punjabis sing emotional song for Indian Farmers | by Lahoriye

El Sidd said: What do you have to hide on your side of the border? Click to expand...

El Sidd said: Did you win India in some local festival?



India belongs to the farmers Click to expand...

Actually how it become your business.Even in this forum only time I respond is when there is a subject about India.I dont care whatever happens inside Pakistan.And it is always one sided.Recently a protest going on against govt in Pakistan .Heard but not sure. So far didnt see any Indians cares about it .We will decide who belongs to India.We are the citizens of India.