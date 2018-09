A shocking rape case was reported here in Ambala, where a newlywed woman had been allegedly raped by her father-in-law, the incident happened after her elder sister-in-law gave her some poisonous substance in a glass of milk. when the woman consumed the milk she got unconscious, that is when the accused raped her. While the accused raped the woman, the elder sister-in-law shot the video of the entire incident.When the victim tried to lodge a complaint against the accused, both the father-in-law and sister-in-law threatened her with making the video viral on social media platforms. Somehow, the victim filed a complaint with the Ambala police station on September 12, though she is a citizen of Patiala district of Punjab.According to a report by the Times of India, women police station officer Sunita said, on the complaint filed by the victim, the police has registered the case against the father-in-law and sister-in-law under the Sections 328, 376, 498 and 102B of the Indian penal Code.The police has initiated an investigation in the case, but so far no arrests have been made by the police officials. The police has recorded the victim's statement after a medical tests at the civil hospital, Ambala.According to the case, the woman got married in February, 2018 but her in-laws were not happy with dowry they received. However, growing resentment in the in-laws family scared the victim. She mentioned about the dowry demands to her parents but the even discussion between the families could not solve the matter.Also, the husband of the survivor also exploited the victim physically and sexually.This is the Punjabi culture which Bollywood glorifies. @SorryNotSorry are you going to give up your superiority complex and accept that Punjabis are the worst ethnic group in India. Or you going to keep on repeating Bollywood's propoganda?