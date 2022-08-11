What's new

PUNJAB SHOS BLAMED FOR TORTURING PTI ACTIVISTS TO BE REMOVED

Zibago

Zibago

PUNJAB SHOS BLAMED FOR TORTURING PTI ACTIVISTS TO BE REMOVED​




LAHORE: Lahore police have decided to remove station house officers (SHOs) and deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) allegedly involved in torturing PTI activists during Azadi March, days after the party demanded the provincial government to take action against such officials.
Initially, the police began process to remove the SHOs and the DIG Operations has begun process to interview fresh station house officers.

It may be noted that SHOs in Lahore have played a key role in crackdown against the PTI leaders and activists ahead and during the Azadi March of the PTI towards Islamabad.

On August 01, Punjab government removed two top police officials for their role in directing torture against participants of the PTI’s Azadi March with party leader Shahbaz Gill saying that they will not forget the incidents on May 25.
According to a notification issued by the provincial government, DIG Operations Capt (retd) Sohail Chaudhry has been removed from his post and directed to report to the Services and General Administration Department.
Moreover, AIG Special Branch Usman Anwar has also been removed from his post and his services have been handed over to the Centre.
It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has demanded of Punjab government to withdraw all cases filed against party leaders during Azadi March towards Islamabad on May 25 and take action against policemen involved in torturing the participants.
A meeting of the anti-victimization committee formed on the order of Imran Khan held under the chairmanship of Shafqat Mahmood and attended by Dr Yasmin Rashid, Raja Basharat and others.
Read More: PTI’S AZADI MARCH: IG PUNJAB SEEKS REPORT ON USE OF EXCESSIVE POLICE FORCE
The meeting reviewed the cases formed with regard to incidents on May 25 and decided to collect data of policemen and officials who were posted on the day. It was decided to take action against cops who acted beyond their duty.
It also asked the Punjab government to withdraw cases lodged to victimize party leaders besides also withdrawing orders to arrest the PTI leaders

arynews.tv

Punjab SHOs blamed for torturing PTI activists to be removed

LAHORE: Lahore police have decided to remove station house officers (SHOs) and deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) allegedly involved in torturing PTI
arynews.tv arynews.tv


Too little too late but better than nothing @SD 10
 
Invicta

Invicta

Good, about time someone taught Punjab Police a lesson, they should make an example of these thugs using the law as it should be used. This will setup a clear example for the next officers taking charge, same should be done to the FIA and Islamabad Police goons who are now bending the law to their whims.
 
SD 10

SD 10

i hope removed from post means fired from job and not suspension. Overall good thing, PTI needs to create fear, so that institutions like these dont get involved or used against pti!
 

